Growing up, the release of a new racing game was pretty much the most exciting thing that could happen in my life, so that’s how I marked big milestones. I went to Toys ‘R Us the first week or so of my freshman year of high school and picked up Sega Rally Revo and Project Gotham Racing 4 on the same September day in 2007. On Christmas Eve 2000, I unwrapped a Dreamcast game and asked my brother what a “Le Mans” was. In 2010, I used my recently acquired license to drive to the closest Best Buy with my best friend because GTPlanet said the retailer had a demo of Gran Turismo 5. I convinced myself that game was going to be perfect; how young and stupid I was.

