Jalopnik
At $13,900, Is This ‘Showroom Condition’ 1980 Jaguar XJ6 Worth Showing the Cash?
With fewer than 44K on the clock, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Jag is barely worn in, far much less worn out. Let’s see if its price tag means it could still wear out its welcome. I love punny business names, especially the clever ones for beauty...
Jalopnik
Porsche Once Made a Van With the Heart Of a 911
Porsche has never been one to shy away from making rare models. We’re talking models where less than 10 have been produced, like the 964 Turbo Cabriolet and the 993 Speedster. Among these rarities is a particular Porsche that wasn’t actually a Porsche at all: the VW T3 B32. It doesn’t look like a Porsche, it’s not badged as a Porsche, but it will definitely sound, like a Porsche.
Jalopnik
The 1991 Tokyo Motor Show Is Where I Go to Feel Joy Again
Take your pick of pretty much any Tokyo Motor Show, a few decades ago or more, and you’ll find some absolute gems. I’m quite fond of 1987's, though 1989's Tokyo Motor Show was good, too. 1991's, meanwhile, brought us the Jaguar XJ220, the Honda EP-X, and the Toyota AXV-IV, among many other cars. A theme of the show was fuel efficiency, with rumors before the event saying that Honda might have a 100 mpg car. That didn’t end up happening, but everyone was still going small and lightweight.
Jalopnik
Chrysler’s Former Head of Design Created a Firebird Long Before Pontiac
The Pontiac Firebird is a cool car. The MK2 with its sprawling phoenix motif on the hood is one of the most instantly recognizable cars out there. But, did you know it wasn’t the first Firebird to be penned by a car designer? In fact, a Chrysler designer beat Pontiac to the punch.
Jalopnik
2005 Was the Greatest Year for Racing Games
Growing up, the release of a new racing game was pretty much the most exciting thing that could happen in my life, so that’s how I marked big milestones. I went to Toys ‘R Us the first week or so of my freshman year of high school and picked up Sega Rally Revo and Project Gotham Racing 4 on the same September day in 2007. On Christmas Eve 2000, I unwrapped a Dreamcast game and asked my brother what a “Le Mans” was. In 2010, I used my recently acquired license to drive to the closest Best Buy with my best friend because GTPlanet said the retailer had a demo of Gran Turismo 5. I convinced myself that game was going to be perfect; how young and stupid I was.
Jalopnik
Zell Am See: Home of Porsche's Winter Spectacular
The weather outside is frightful. But the ice is so delightful. This time of year, many are getting ready to head home and visit family. Near the Porsche family home in Austria, preparations are being made for the annual ice race. In 1937, a skijoring event was held for the...
Jalopnik
The Real Star of 'The Santa Clause' is a Ford Taurus SHO
The Santa Clause is a bonafide Christmas classic, with everything a Christmas movie could ask for: Tim Allen, questionable logic, kidnapping and an Italian elf. However, there’s one thing just about everyone overlooks—the silver first-generation Ford Taurus SHO that is constantly on screen in the first few scenes of the movie.
