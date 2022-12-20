2022 Boca Raton Bowl preview: Toledo vs. Liberty

BOCA RATON, Fla. — All the workouts, practices, and games during the past 11 months come to the end of the road on Tuesday in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Toledo and Liberty each had highs and lows in 2022, and a bowl victory to close out the season would qualify as one of the top moments. For the Rockets, it would be their first bowl win since 2015 at the same game, the first of coach Jason Candle's head coaching career.

If he gets bowl win No. 2 on Tuesday, it will cap off the first UT season since 2001 in which the Rockets won the Mid-American Conference championship and a bowl game. It would also be a send-off into 2023 that would set off huge expectations for 2023.

“I think we’ve had a dialed-in focus from our leadership council," Candle said. "One of their goals was not only to win a conference championship but to win a bowl game as well. But that's everyone’s goal back in January. Getting there is one thing, getting it done is another.

"We know were playing a great opponent. This is going to be a very competitive game, and we’ll have to be at our best for all 60 minutes. The plan and the focus is to do our job at an elite level.”

Here’s what to know about the matchup.

BASICS

■ Who: Toledo (8-5) vs. Liberty (8-4).

■ When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

■ Where: FAU Stadium.

■ Spread: Toledo by 5.

■ TV: ESPN.

■ Radio: 1370 AM; 1230 AM.

■ Follow: Kyle Rowland .

PLAYERS TO WATCH

■ Toledo: Dequan Finn. The sophomore quarterback proved in the MAC championship game that he can be a difference-maker even when he's not fully healthy. On Tuesday, Finn should be back to 100 percent. He was 16 of 25 passing for 154 yards with one touchdown pass against Ohio, and he ran for 86 crucial yards. When Finn makes big plays, Toledo usually wins.

■ Liberty: Durrell Johnson. The defensive end is one of the most disruptive players in the country, leading the nation with 22½ tackles for loss. Eight of those have been sacks. Toledo's offensive line has been a weak spot the past two seasons. If the Rockets allow Johnson to get into the backfield unimpeded, it could be a long night in South Florida.

STATS TO KNOW

■ 3-0: The Rockets lead the all-time series with Liberty. The teams last met in 2007.

■ 3-0: Liberty's all-time bowl record. The Flames moved up to FBS in 2018 and did not need any time to get up to speed. This is the program's fourth consecutive bowl game, and they won the previous three.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty running backs vs. Toledo front seven: We know UT's pass defense is among the best in the country. If Liberty can't get the run game going, the Rockets could feast on quarterbacks Jonathan Bennett and Kaidon Salter. Top running back Dae Dae Hunter was lost to injury, so it'll fall on backups Shedro Louis and TJ Green. Toledo's defense has risen to the occasion most of the season, especially in the past two games.

PREDICTIONS

Kyle Rowland, Toledo beat reporter: Liberty will have regrouped without head coach Hugh Freeze, as his dalliance with Auburn caused the Flames' potential dream season to, well, flame out. Liberty is riding a three-game losing streak and got torched on senior day against New Mexico State. But this is still a team that beat Arkansas and nearly won against Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. Toledo, meanwhile, received a jolt of energy by winning the MAC title. Finn is healthy again, and the defense is ready for an appropriate send off. The Rockets' bowl losing streak ends Tuesday. Toledo 28, Liberty 23.

Damien Sordelett, Liberty beat reporter at The (Lynchburg) News & Advance: It’s not ideal to be heading into a bowl game and not knowing who is going to be suiting up, but that is what Liberty is facing as it prepares for the Boca Raton Bowl. The Flames haven’t been immune to players entering the transfer portal, with several at key positions opting to look elsewhere. Interim head coach Josh Aldridge said some who were in the portal will suit up, though it will be difficult to replace the production of linebacker Ahmad Walker, and potentially defensive linemen Dre Butler and Stephen Sings V if they don’t travel. Durrell Johnson, the nation’s leader in tackles for a loss, is playing. So is slot receiver DeMario Douglas and the rest of the offensive starters. Now, if Liberty can settle on one quarterback instead of running two or three out there, that could be a help for consistency on that side of the ball. Toledo 31, Liberty 28.

WARMUP READING

View from the other side: Liberty beat writer breaks down Toledo’s bowl opponent

Touchdown Toledo: Rockets arrive in South Florida for Boca Raton Bowl

Opt out? No way says Toledo's potential NFL draft picks

2022 Boca Raton Bowl: Who has the edge?

Are bowl game sponsorships worth the cost?

Return to Boca Raton all about good memories for Jason Candle