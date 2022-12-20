ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 32

Deb M.
5d ago

Daughter in law was in the wrong. Instead of bringing family closer, she has driven a wedge between her in-laws and family members. She needs to grow up, as does her husband.

Reply(1)
32
stephanie
5d ago

Whoa that's balsy..NOT a smart idea to hijac a mother's long standing tradition and food. At the very least DIL should have asked permission to hold the yearly dinner and make the special dish. MIL probably would have declined, as mothers pass those traditions down to their kids at the proper times. And she would have expected her son to explain to his wife of 3 YEARS, that it would not be appropriate to do so. Also, son clearly needs to get a backbone to tell his entitled wife to knock it off, instead of "supporting" Her efforts to usurp the dinner and food, because this is obviously not about a party and food.

Reply
27
Jan Smedley
5d ago

daughter in law needed to shut up and learn the "family receipe" so one day she could carry on the tradition. and serve the food as it's supposed to taste

Reply(2)
24
Related
Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
New York Post

I waxed my daughter’s face after she got bullied in school – haters say I’m toxic but it’s for the best

Being a teenager is difficult, and being a parent to a teenager can be just as rough. When one mom found out her daughter was getting bullied at school, she wanted to do what she could to help her out. Ashlee and Steve Pease have five children and share family videos and stories on their TikTok, where they have 214,700 followers and 13.3 million likes. In one video — with 151,000 likes and 1.1 million views — Ashlee shared that her daughter was getting teased at school for having facial hair. So she wouldn’t be teased anymore, the mom helped her daughter wax the...
Amy Christie

Dad won't let 20-year-old daughter move out: "Who will take care of me?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. The love between parents and children is unconditional and is often given as an example of pure affection, a bond that can't be broken. The love will be there for life but is that compatible with living separately?
Rebecca Gold

Father Helps Pay for Three of His Daughter's Weddings But Refuses to Contribute to Her Fourth One

It's not easy to say no to your children, especially when they're in a time of need. But sometimes, you have to put your foot down and refuse their requests - even if it means they'll be angry with you. That's what one father did recently when his 32-year-old daughter asked him to fund her fourth wedding which was highlighted in a recent online post, documented by Taylor McCloud of Newsweek.
New York Post

I refused to switch plane seats — so a mom let her kid crawl on top of me

A long-haul flight isn’t fun at the best of times — but waking up to a child crawling all over you is bound to make it a little worse. A TikTok user who documents her travels under the username @DiaryOfASoloTraveller recalled a recent flight which left her speechless — and reignited a fierce debate over the etiquette surrounding families traveling together. In the now-viral, 45-second clip, the woman explains she had just settled in her window seat for the six-hour flight when a woman asked her if she’d like the aisle seat instead. “It’s always OK to ask … but I said ‘Oh,...
New York Post

Dear Abby: I’m being accused of something I didn’t do

DEAR ABBY: A friend, “Marie,” approached me in the parking lot after church, raising her voice, flailing her arms and saying three people had told her that I told them to stay away from her and her husband. I told Marie it wasn’t true, and she and her husband were my friends. She reiterated that three people said it, shaking her hand and holding up three fingers in my face.  When I asked who they were, she wouldn’t tell me. I asked her if she would get the three people together at her house because I would like to talk to...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
122K+
Post
1075M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy