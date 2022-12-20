Daughter in law was in the wrong. Instead of bringing family closer, she has driven a wedge between her in-laws and family members. She needs to grow up, as does her husband.
Whoa that's balsy..NOT a smart idea to hijac a mother's long standing tradition and food. At the very least DIL should have asked permission to hold the yearly dinner and make the special dish. MIL probably would have declined, as mothers pass those traditions down to their kids at the proper times. And she would have expected her son to explain to his wife of 3 YEARS, that it would not be appropriate to do so. Also, son clearly needs to get a backbone to tell his entitled wife to knock it off, instead of "supporting" Her efforts to usurp the dinner and food, because this is obviously not about a party and food.
daughter in law needed to shut up and learn the "family receipe" so one day she could carry on the tradition. and serve the food as it's supposed to taste
Related
Son Abandons Holiday Plans with Parents After Being Told to 'Move His Car' by Mother
Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home
I waxed my daughter’s face after she got bullied in school – haters say I’m toxic but it’s for the best
Woman refuses her parents' Christmas party invite because husband demands his own separate invitation, in-laws say no
Wife refuses to attend family dinner because of mother-in-law’s Christmas stocking tradition
Judge tells cancer patient to be ‘ashamed of himself’ because he was incapable of doing a simple task
Her neighbor gets mad because she won't sell her belongings to help pay for medication
I Brought My Mom Home To Help Her Die. I Had No Idea What I Was In For — Or What I'd Gain.
Chick-fil-A Worker Hides in Bathroom to Avoid “Creepy” Customers Who Asked to Walk Her to Her Car
Mother Has 'Christmas Meltdown' After Adult Children Make Holiday Plans Abroad
Mother-in-Law Demands $2K from Woman Who Just Lost Mother: ‘I Don't Care About Your Mom Dying!’
Husband Furious That His Partner Is Buying Things for a Baby Who Was Conceived During an Affair
Plane passenger left furious after woman uses attachment to stop them from opening tray table
Dad won't let 20-year-old daughter move out: "Who will take care of me?"
Children furious after father spends all of their inheritance, leaving them nothing
Father Helps Pay for Three of His Daughter's Weddings But Refuses to Contribute to Her Fourth One
Airline outrage: Passenger reportedly tells mom in first class she shouldn’t be there with a child
I refused to switch plane seats — so a mom let her kid crawl on top of me
Woman Cheered Over Response to In-Law Walking in on Her While in Bathroom
Dear Abby: I’m being accused of something I didn’t do
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 32