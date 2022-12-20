Being a teenager is difficult, and being a parent to a teenager can be just as rough. When one mom found out her daughter was getting bullied at school, she wanted to do what she could to help her out. Ashlee and Steve Pease have five children and share family videos and stories on their TikTok, where they have 214,700 followers and 13.3 million likes. In one video — with 151,000 likes and 1.1 million views — Ashlee shared that her daughter was getting teased at school for having facial hair. So she wouldn’t be teased anymore, the mom helped her daughter wax the...

25 DAYS AGO