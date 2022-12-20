ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Homeless shelters opening as OK prepares for bitter cold

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans prepare for dangerously low temperatures later this week, experts are concerned about the homeless population.

Officials with the Homeless Alliance say they will be opening the day shelter as an emergency temporary night shelter beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

How to prepare for Oklahoma’s freezing temperatures

The day shelter will remain open 24 hours a day through Sunday. Organizers say all people and pets are welcome, and no ID is required.

“Winter overflow beds will also be available overnight at The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command, City Care, and City Rescue Mission. Transportation will be provided between the shelters in the morning and evening at no cost by Embark,” the Homeless Alliance told KFOR in an email.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ng2yy_0jozCHO200

Early Thursday morning, meteorologists are expecting arctic air to move into the Sooner State.

Temperatures are expected to drop dramatically with highs in the single-digits, and wind chills in the negative.

Family mourning sudden death of OSU student

The Homeless Alliance is asking for donations for the following items:

  • Adult-sized tennis shoes and work boots
  • Warm coats (men’s large and up)
  • Gloves and beanies (neutral colors preferred)
  • Hand and body warmers
  • Blankets and sleeping bags
  • Men’s jeans and adult-sized hoodies
  • Adult sized underwear (new only,) long underwear, and bras.

Donations can be delivered to the campus on the corner of N.W. 3rd and Virginia between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

For more tips to protect your home and your car during the dangerous weather, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 6

Related
KOCO

Frozen pipes put damper on Oklahoma family's Christmas weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had a rough start to Christmas weekend when their pipes froze during the state's arctic blast. Dusty Willige, a plumber with Air Comfort Solutions, said the company heard a number of calls from people with frozen pipes in their call center. At this point, he said there is not much they can do.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Mural brings attention to Oklahoma foster children

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Quail Springs Mall mural brought attention to the Oklahoma kids needing more than gifts this holiday season — they need a home. Artists came together to create a mural that brings awareness to the children in the state hoping to find a foster home or an adoptive family. The group behind the message hopes it catches the eyes of shoppers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

1 dead in OKC mobile house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person is dead from a mobile house fire that occurred Sunday morning in northwest OKC, said fire officials. The fire happened near northwest 10th St. and north Meridian Ave. The Oklahoma City Fire Department confirmed they found one victim inside of the mobile home. The cause of the fire is unknown […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma says volunteers are much needed after holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY — Continuing the KOCO 5 Week of Giving, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma said volunteers are much needed after the holidays. They said the need for Oklahomans to come out and volunteer is higher during the beginning of the year. Since the volunteer rate is so low at the beginning of the year, the Food Bank said you can make it your New Year’s resolution to go volunteer.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

'Freeze to death': Homeless shelters work to avoid worst-case scenario as cold front nears

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With those freezing temperatures on the way, a vulnerable community says they need your help. Homeless shelters around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are working overtime to make sure people are taken care of. This week, a lot of groups are going around Oklahoma City, warning people about the forecast and telling them to find shelter.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy