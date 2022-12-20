ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Government advice about not getting ill during nurse's strike is pure The Thick of It

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

Over recent years, UK politics has gotten so outlandish that it’s been pretty hard to satirise at times.

Now, the government seems to have taken a leaf straight out of the Thick of It playbook after giving advice about not getting ill during the nurse strike.

Health minister Will Quince was busy doing the media rounds on Tuesday morning (December 20), and he warned the public to avoid unnecessary car journeys and any other “risky activities” as ambulance drivers stage strike action this week.

However, he didn’t go into much detail about what those risky activities – and it led people to get in touch with Number 10.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

No. 10 would not be drawn on what constituted “risky activity”, though, and Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson told reporters: “I’m not going to get into a list.”

But, while his spokesperson stayed tight-lipped, Quince then gave a few ideas of his own.

As reporter Jack Elsom wrote on Twitter, “Government comms latest: At the exact time the PM's spokesman was telling reporters he would not be telling the public what "risky activities" they shouldn't do during tomorrow's ambulance strikes, health minister Will Quince was on the radio doing just that...

Elsom added: “He told BBC 5 Live that people should ‘avoid contact sports’. Fitness is ok as long as it's not running on an icy road. Unnecessary car journeys" are a big no-no, whatever they may be.”

Maybe we don’t need another series of The Thick of It after all.

Quince also said people should avoid contact sport due to disruption – saying he would not go running on icy roads due to the extra risk of an injury from a fall.

“If there is activity that people are undertaking tomorrow, whether it’s – for example – contact sport, they may want to review that,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live. “Would I go running tomorrow if it was still icy? No I wouldn’t, because that would encompass additional risk.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Minister asked if Rishi Sunak is 'taking the mickey' over nurse strike

A minister has been challenged on the nurse strike and the situation surrounding the NHS, as well as being asked whether Rishi Sunak is “taking the mickey”. It comes after Sunak was quoted as saying he wants the NHS to be there for people when they need it as nurses strike for the second time in a matter of days. Health minister Will Quince was quizzed on Sunak’s comments during an interview on Sky News. Presenter Niall Paterson asked Quince: “Rishi Sunak this morning has given a rather interesting interview to the Mail, in which he talks about Sunakism - his political philosophy. Sign...
Indy100

Rishi Sunak asks homeless man if he wants to get into finance in bizarre clip

Rishi Sunak is a man of the people and completely 'in touch'.So much so that when he met a homeless man at a shelter he interacted with him in the most normal way possible. Not.What actually happened was the prime minister visited a homeless shelter in London run by the Passage on Friday, December 23, and handed out breakfast to people.He met a man called Dean and asked him how he was. "Hungry," Dean replied.After Sunak prepared him a Full English, Sunak asked Dean if he "worked in business".Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterDean explained that he was...
Indy100

Top Tory's solution to cost of living crisis is ironing wrapping paper

The cost of living crisis continues to have a huge impact on millions of people across the country, but one Tory MP has put forward her idea for how to tackle it. As energy bills soar and thousands across the country are taking industrial action over real-terms pay cuts, Rebecca Pow has suggested we all re-use last year’s wrapping paper. The environment minister uploaded a video of herself ironing old paper, saying: “It saves a lot of money but also saves an awful lot of waste.” Pow also posted a link to an article titled “24 ways to waste not this...
The Independent

UKHSA to stop publishing Covid modelling data in January

The UK Health Security Agency will stop publishing modelling data on coronavirus in early January.Chief data scientist Dr Nick Watkins said the publication of this specific data is “no longer necessary” as the country is living with Covid thanks to vaccines and therapeutics.The R range and growth rate for England had been published weekly during the height of the pandemic, and fortnightly since April this year.It was first published in May 2020 for all of the UK, until April 2021 when it was published for England only.The reproductive rate, the R rate, refers to the number of people an infected...
Indy100

Boris Johnson is now reciting poetry in dark parks and unsettling passers-by

It’s nice to know that Boris Johnson is keeping himself busy after leaving Number 10.Last week, it was revealed that the former PM made more than £1million from giving just four speeches in the two months after exiting Downing Street.According to an update to the register of members’ financial interests, the former prime minister got £277,723 from Centerview investment bankers in New York, £261,652 from the Hindustan Times in India, and £215,275 from Televisão Independente for a speech in Lisbon. He also accepted £276,000 from insurance brokers in the US in September. The controversial politician also accepted more than £40,000...
NEW YORK STATE
Indy100

You're about to notice this significant change to your TikTok For You page

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are...
Indy100

Editor of Spectator has become the perfect 'me reaping, me sowing' meme

Royal Mail has warned customers about delays as they continue to strike over a row over pay, leaving some feeling frustrated. One person feeling the disruption is Fraser Nelson, the editor of The Spectator, whose melodramatic response to one of his readers gained a lot of traction on Twitter.A Spectator reader complained that her copies had been arriving five days late for the past three weeks, which she believes to be "down to Royal Mail problems".The ordeal was called "heartbreaking" by Nelson, who responded: "We print The Spectator on Wednesdays and hand over to Royal Mail every Thursday morning -...
Indy100

Daily Mail thinks Royal family sent secret message to Meghan Markle with outfit choices

A Daily Mail columnist believes the Royal Family sent a secret message to Meghan Markle by wearing the same colour for a Christmas carol service. On Thursday (15 December), the royals headed to the "Together at Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.And some of them, including Kate Middleton, her sister Pippa Middleton, Prince William, Princess Anne's Daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall, all sported variations of the colour burgundy on their coats, ties and shoes.Even Princess Charlotte wore a matching burgundy coat to the Princess of Wales.Amanda Platell of the Daily Mail wondered if Middleton had any part...
Indy100

LadBaby's reactions to another Christmas No 1 compared to Matt Hancock

LadBaby have got the Christmas number one - again.The charity band won their fifth consecutive number one by selling 65,000 copies of a cover of Band-Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas, which is raising money for UK food banks and the Band-Aid trust.LadBaby, aka Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, now have more Christmas number-one singles than any act in chart history as they've just beaten the Beatles with their collaboration with personal finance expert Martin Lewis."It's unbelievable, isn't it?" Mark told the BBC. "All we can say is thank you."He added: "If there was anything important enough to take a record...
Indy100

Springwatch presenter wants Jeremy Clarkson jailed for Meghan Markle rant

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham wants ex-Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson to be put in jail for his column in which he said he "hated" Meghan Markle.In his since-deleted column for The Sun, Clarkson said he hated the Duchess of Sussex "on a cellular level.""At night, I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her," he wrote.The Independent Press News Standards Organisation (Ipso) received around 17,500 complaints...
Indy100

LadBaby have gained their fifth consecutive Christmas number one and the internet has thoughts

LadBaby have got the Christmas number one - again.The charity band won their fifth consecutive number one by selling 65,000 copies of a cover of Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas, which is raising money for UK food banks and the Band Aid trust.LadBaby, aka Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, now have more Christmas number one singles than any act in chart history as they've just beaten the Beatles with their collaboration with personal finance expert Martin Lewis."It's unbelievable, isn't it?" Mark told the BBC. "All we can say is thank you."He added: "If there was anything important enough to...
Indy100

These are the most expensive streets in the UK

Housing is expensive, but some streets are more so than others.Indeed, Halifax has analysed Land Registry and Royal Mail data to find the 20 most expensive streets in the country, and 19 out of 20 of these pricey avenues are in London.Phillimore Gardens is the most expensive street in the UK with average houses costing £23.8m – or 83 times the national average property price.Grosvenor Square, in Mayfair takes second place, where the average home is said to be worth £23.5m.Third place goes to Ilchester Place, also in West London where average house is worth £17.7m.Sign up to our free...
Indy100

12 furious reactions from skint Brits as Charles plans 'glorious' expensive coronation

The UK government and Royal Family are pulling out all the stops for King Charles III's coronation this coming May, according to reports. Given the recent economic turmoil and cost of living crisis, there were supposed talks between the Palace and government to go forward with a cut-price coronation. However, given the positive attention the country received when Queen Elizabeth II died in September, they believe the UK could benefit from a lavish coronation. According to The Telegraph, King Charles is on board to prepare a “glorious” event. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThat includes a bank holiday...
Indy100

Indy100

191K+
Followers
18K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy