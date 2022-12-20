We’ve all been at a work or family gathering when someone has offered a seemingly authoritative statement about the way the law operates. Without some knowledge of the field of law, listeners may simply nod their heads sagely and tut-tut about the perceived inadequacies and injustices that have been revealed. But there are many misconceptions about the law. Here are 8 common falsehoods. 1. If people laugh at my joke then it’s not sexual harassment This is not correct. Sexual harassment is defined as any unwelcome sexual behaviour that makes a person feel offended or humiliated, where that reaction is reasonable in the circumstances. A...

