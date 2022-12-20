Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Elon Musk just did something uncontroversial at Twitter
Elon Musk has unveiled a new Twitter feature that lets you see how many times a tweet has been viewed. The company’s new owner and CEO posted about the feature on Thursday, noting that it’s similar to how the platform already shows view counts for videos. “Twitter is...
Digital Trends
What do Snapchat emojis mean? All emoji meanings, explained
Snapchat offers a wide range of social media content for users to enjoy but doesn’t always offer much in terms of in-app explanations for how it all works. One feature that leaves many scratching their heads is the emojis that sometimes appear next to their friends’ usernames in the chat tab. Each emoji means a different thing that varies depending on how you’ve interacted with each person on the app.
You can say you wish King Charles would die, but you can't urinate on your back tyre: 8 common myths about Australian law
We’ve all been at a work or family gathering when someone has offered a seemingly authoritative statement about the way the law operates. Without some knowledge of the field of law, listeners may simply nod their heads sagely and tut-tut about the perceived inadequacies and injustices that have been revealed. But there are many misconceptions about the law. Here are 8 common falsehoods. 1. If people laugh at my joke then it’s not sexual harassment This is not correct. Sexual harassment is defined as any unwelcome sexual behaviour that makes a person feel offended or humiliated, where that reaction is reasonable in the circumstances. A...
Digital Trends
Celebrate the holidays like a true gamer with these 6 yule log videos
Sometimes you just want to create a cute holiday vibe in your home, letting you curl up next to a roaring fire. That mission can be tough if you don’t have a fireplace, though. That’s where yule log videos come in. You can head over to YouTube and load up any number of cozy yule log videos simulating that experience.
Digital Trends
Just get a new iPhone? Here are 12 tips and tricks to master it
The holidays are here, and you may have just gotten a new iPhone (or iPad) for Christmas. If so, lucky you! That’s a fine piece of tech that you now own, and it will definitely last you for a good while — at least five years, if the latest trends continue.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: UK-based news site The Guardian under ransomware attack, editor says
It’s the mooooost wonderful tiiiiiiime of the yeeeaaar. Today, we’ve been skiving off work to explore the weirdest subgenres of holiday music. Trap Christmas is a thing. Christopher Lee (yes that Christopher Lee, Saruman in “Lord of the Rings”) recorded a heavy metal Christmas album, which is truly god-awful. Spinal Tap also did a holiday song, which…I mean. And we aren’t upset by disco Christmas or these goats singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” either…
Digital Trends
Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now
Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
Digital Trends
7 important tips to get your new Apple Watch ready for your wrist
The Apple Watch is my favorite and most highly recommended smartwatch. If you’re just carefully unwrapping a new one from its clever, elongated packaging, congratulations!. I’ve been lucky enough to use and review every new Apple Watch since the very beginning, right up to the new Apple Watch Ultra, so I’ve had some experience in setting them up. This is what I do, and the settings I change, to make sure the Apple Watch is up and ready to go in double-quick time.
Digital Trends
2022 was the rise (and fall) of the video game leaker
Video games industry leaks and rumors aren’t a new phenomenon. Half-Life 2’s source code leaked in 2003, and rumors about what gaming companies would do next have always enamored gaming fans and media. That reached a boiling point in 2022, though. Multiple notable leakers vied for influencer status in the eyes of an avid community that was chomping at the bit to learn what their favorite (or most hated) gaming company will do next.
Digital Trends
The Amazon Echo Auto is a car accessory only die-hard Alexa users should get
The Amazon Echo Auto is a car accessory only die-hard Alexa users should get. “I can't figure out exactly why you should get the Amazon Echo Auto.”. Alexa has become easily one of the smartest and most helpful digital assistants out there, helping you find information on the web, control smart home devices, and more. But while the likes of Google Assistant and Siri are easily accessible outside the home thanks to their native smartphone support, Alexa struggles to be helpful once you step out your front door. Amazon, however, is trying to change that — by targeting the car.
Comments / 0