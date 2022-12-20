ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Vietnamese men who died in Oldham fire ‘likely to have been modern slavery victims’

By Josh Halliday North of England correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vq0jy_0jozC37700
Human remains were discovered after a fire at Bismark House Mill in Oldham. Photograph: Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service/PA

Four Vietnamese men who died in a mill fire were likely to have been the victims of modern slavery, police have said.

The men’s bodies were discovered 10 weeks after a huge fire destroyed the derelict Bismark House Mill in Oldham, Greater Manchester, on 7 May.

Greater Manchester police said it believed part of the mill was being used as an illegal cannabis factory before the blaze.

Det Supt Lewis Hughes said: “It’s safe to say that we believe they were likely to have been the victims of modern slavery.

“If we are looking at them being the victims of organised crime or exploitation there are people that will be spoken to and people on bail already.”

Hughes said detectives were investigating “modern slavery offences, organised crime offences” and potential murder as part of the inquiry into the deaths. The men were all identified through DNA samples recovered from the collapsed building.

One of the men, Nam Thanh Le, 21, had arrived in Britain just eight months before the fire and told relatives he was living in a “mill” in “Dam” – believed to be Oldham – while looking for work. He last contacted his family three days before the blaze.

The family of another of the men, Cuong Van Chu, 39, said earlier this month that they were “devastated at his tragic death in the most terrible circumstances”. The other two victims have been confirmed as Uoc Van Nguyen, 31, and Duong Van Nguyen, 29.

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and other offences in connection with the case were released on bail earlier this year.

Hughes told the Manchester Evening News: “They are still on bail and there is ongoing work to better understand their involvement.

“There are other lines of inquiry at the factory and it’s safe to say we have recovered evidence that cannabis was being cultivated in part of the factory.”

Firefighters spent four days tackling the blaze, which started on 7 May in what was thought to be an empty mill. It was not until 23 July that the men’s remains were found by workers demolishing what was left of the site.

An inquest was opened and adjourned at Rochdale coroner’s court earlier this month pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Judge filmed ‘lying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’

A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black smoke dominates sky in Qatar near World Cup fan village after fire‘Christmas miracle’: DNA test reunites woman with family 51 years after kidnappingPolice bust European ‘super-cartel’, seizing 30 tonnes of cocaine
The Independent

Killers jailed for ‘barbaric’ revenge killing of boy aged 16

The killers of a boy who was stabbed with a so-called zombie knife in front of his mother by balaclava-clad home invaders have been jailed.Camron Smith, 16, was unarmed and in his underwear when attackers stormed into his home armed with knives, the Old Bailey was told.Camron’s fatal stabbing came amid a crime wave on the streets of Croydon, south London, overnight on June 30 and July 1 last year.The court heard he was targeted by the gang Ride-Out in Retribution for an earlier stabbing.The attackers had set out on a moped and a minicab car they had hijacked.They entered two...
Daily Mail

Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears

A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard. Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.
Vice

Man Leads Violent Mob to Abduct Woman After She Rejected His Marriage Proposal

A viral video showing a mob armed with sticks and iron rods thrashing vehicles and attacking people, before violently taking away a woman from her house, has sent shockwaves across India. Police in Telangana state arrested 31 people within hours of the home invasion and abduction, which happened in broad...
The Guardian

‘Forgive me, Father, for I am in the mood to sin’: how the ‘hot priest calendar’ became a publishing hit

If you’ve been to Rome, there’s a high chance you returned home with a slab of guanciale, two Fabriano notebooks and a copy of the hot priest calendar in your luggage. The hot priest calendar is not its official name but, over the past two decades, the moniker has stuck (for reasons clear to anyone who’s seen it). Next year marks 20 years since the “calendario Romano” was first published, during which time it has grown from labour of love to cult souvenir.
The Guardian

The Guardian

540K+
Followers
123K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy