Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on replacing Vander Esch, getting Gallup involved, and more

By Bobby Belt, Rj Choppy, Shan Shariff
 5 days ago

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made headlines on Tuesday morning when he spoke about how "outstanding" quarterback Dak Prescott was against the Jaguars Sunday, the Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit, and his concerns about the team heading into the home stretch of the regular season.

But he also had some other interesting things to say, including the team's plans for replacing linebacker Leighton Vander Esch while he remains sidelined with a shoulder stinger, Michal Gallup's lack of involvement in the passing game, and much more.

