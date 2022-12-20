Read full article on original website
House fires across east Texas
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
‘Eaten up with parasites’: SPCA of East Texas rescues three puppies, needs donations
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas has rescued three puppies that they found while responding to a cruelty call on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to SPCA, the puppies were not safe because they were seen near the road. They said that the three pups are “eaten up with parasites” and are now […]
Official: Multiple fire departments battling house fire in Noonday
NOONDAY, Texas — Multiple fire departments respond to a house fire at 13922 County Road 194 in Noonday this afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshall Office said there were people in the house when the fire began but no injuries were reported. The fire is believed to have start in...
Man dies after falling out of tree in Smith County, officials say
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man working for a tree service company died after falling out of a tree in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The man was trimming a tree in the 6300 block of FM 346 east, according to authorities. Paramedics and deputies were called to the […]
Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman
According to Lindale Assistant Fire Chief Coy Williamson the fire was in the wall of the residence. He says the house was full of smoke when firefighters arrived. He says the homeowner was cutting a pipe when the wall caught on fire. Everyone got out unharmed. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks...
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says a wreck involving several vehicles has traffic congested at Old Bullard Road and the loop. The wreck happened at about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday. It is listed as a pin-in wreck at Old Bullard Road and West Southwest Loop 323. This is the corner near McAllister’s Deli and BJ’s Brewhouse. Northbound traffic on Old Bullard stops when it reaches Loop 323. Other traffic in all directions is moving very slowly.
Police: Wood County fatal officer-involved shooting began with theft in Mineola Walmart
QUITMAN, Texas — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Wood County courthouse in Quitman, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton. According to the Mineola Police Department, around 2:41 p.m. officers responded to a theft at a Walmart on 135 NE Loop...
Fatal Wood County Officer Involved Shooting
Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Quitman. The DPS reports the incident began when Mineola police were pursuing a suspect on Hwy 37 who had stolen merchandise from Walmart and attempted to run over an officer. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 154 in Quitman when officers shot and killed the suspect.
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Quitman
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the initial information about the pursuit as reported by law enforcement. We regret the error. QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Quitman on Thursday, according to Texas DPS. Mineola Police Department responded to a call about a theft at […]
What to do if you hit a deer while driving?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The roads in East Texas are no stranger to deer. Drivers often try to avoid them at all costs, but what should you do if you hit one? Experts say that you should not stop and try to move it out of the road, especially if it is dark outside. Texas […]
What happened to Jimmy John’s in Tyler?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Jimmy John’s, a community favorite sandwich shop, has closed for good at both the Troup Highway and Broadway Avenue locations in Tyler. The closure was unexpected to former employees who are now out of a job Former assistant manager, Carly McFadden, witnessed firsthand the closure of both stores. Employees and surrounding […]
Tyler man still missing after almost one year
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Quitman
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting in Quitman. According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with Texas DPS, the incident started when Mineola Police were pursuing a vehicle on Highway 37. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said Mineola police attempted to stop...
2 dead, 2 children injured in Cherokee County rollover crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Two adults are dead and two children were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Cherokee County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 4:20 p.m., an SUV, driven by Scott Helm, 33, of Rusk, was traveling north on FM 241 at an unsafe speed. DPS says Scott lost control on the wet roadway, went into a southbound ditch and rolled over.
2 dead after crash on wet roadway in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead and two more are injured after a crash in Cherokee County Monday afternoon. According to DPS, 33-year-old Scott Helm was driving a 2016 Dodge Journey north on FM 241, roughly six miles south of Rusk. DPS said the vehicle was going at an unsafe speed and […]
Texas woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Walmart, police say
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police in Texas arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show. Melissa Lomas, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 […]
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
Police: Suspect fatally shot by police after fleeing officers after theft at Walmart
A fatal officer-involved shooting began with a theft call at a Mineola Walmart, according to police. Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Mineola Police Department officers responded to the Walmart, 135 NE Loop 564, in reference to theft, according to a release from the department. Officers saw the suspect's car attempting to...
OHP: 32-Year-Old Killed In Ellis County Crash
A 32-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Ellis County, according to authorities. Troopers said the crash happened at around 8:23 a.m. on State Highway 15 near East County Road 47. The cause of the crash is under investigation. OHP said one of the drivers, Samuel Kraft,...
