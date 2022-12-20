TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
0-0-0, Wild: 3
(zero, zero, zero; Wild: three)
Cash 3 Midday
8-3-4, Wild: 3
(eight, three, four; Wild: three)
Cash 3 Morning
1-7-5, Wild: 8
(one, seven, five; Wild: eight)
Cash 4 Evening
3-3-3-5, Wild: 2
(three, three, three, five; Wild: two)
Cash 4 Midday
1-7-5-0, Wild: 3
(one, seven, five, zero; Wild: three)
Cash 4 Morning
9-6-8-4, Wild: 1
(nine, six, eight, four; Wild: one)
Cash4Life
22-24-27-29-42, Cash Ball: 3
(twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, forty-two; Cash Ball: three)
Daily Tennessee Jackpot
01-17-26-31-37
(one, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $410,000
Mega Millions
03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4
(three, four, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $510,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
