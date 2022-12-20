Community Action will seek $766,578 to help Johnstonians become self-sufficient

SMITHFIELD — Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action will apply for $766,578 to provide services to low-income people who meet the eligibility requirements. Community Action will use the money, if awarded, to help low-income people become self-sufficient. The board of Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action was scheduled to approve the grant application at its Dec. 15 meeting. The money would be for the 2023-24 program […]

