Most popular Netflix show in Pennsylvania for 2022 revealed

By Bill Shannon
 5 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — It’s hard to believe that streaming services evolved out of a company like Netflix mailing physical DVD discs for you to rent, but in 2022, we now have a massive amount of content that is easy to access with an internet connection.

Netflix helped pave the way with streaming movies, TV shows and original content, and in today’s sea of services, Netflix still remains one of the top dogs in the yard.

While 2022 has been good to subscribers of most of the streaming services, Netflix hit hard with some great originals like Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Cobra Kai. In Pennsylvania, however, it wasn’t a Netflix original that caught our interest.

According to bookies.com , which analyzed Google data from 2022, the most popular shows in each state were revealed and Better Call Saul took the number one spot in Pennsylvania.

Better Call Saul, the prequel (and sequel, so to speak) of the iconic AMC series Breaking Bad, just wrapped up its final episodes over the summer. It put a nice little bow on everything we knew, and learned, about Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk.

Fans of the series were able to catch up on the past five seasons as Netflix aired the final season in 2022 after its Monday night AMC run.

Better Call Saul ranked as the favorite for 11 states, however, Peaky Blinders was found to be the favorite overall in 14 states while the Jeffery Dhamer story with Evan Peters was second with a dozen states.

Better Call Saul has been nominated for 46 different Emmys over its six seasons but failed to win any of them.

