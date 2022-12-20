Read full article on original website
WIBW
Lawmakers release $15 million for development of south-central Kansas mental health hospital
TOPEKA (Kansas Reflector) — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders joined with Gov. Laura Kelly to unanimously endorse allocation of $15 million for planning of a minimum 50-bed psychiatric hospital likely to be located in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services asked the State Finance Council...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Gas Customers Still Paying 2021 Storm Costs
WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) – As severe winter weather rolls through Kansas, many residents are seeing new fees on their utility bills to pay for a record storm last year. The Kansas News Service reports that starting this month, Kansas Gas Service customers will notice a separate fee that raises their monthly bill by about $5 dollars. It’s connected to a storm in February of 2021 that knocked out power to much of the country and sent natural gas prices soaring.
kfdi.com
Wichita man killed in southern Missouri crash
A Wichita man was killed Friday morning in a one-car crash in southern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 11 a.m. on U.S. Highway 60 two miles east of Winona, in Shannon County, Missouri. The Patrol said a car went off the roadway and overturned.
KAKE TV
Former Kansas lawmaker found guilty of COVID relief fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Former state lawmaker Michael Capps has been found guilty on 12 of 18 counts of fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering of COVID relief funds. Prosecutors accused Capps of lying repeatedly to get pandemic relief funds meant for struggling businesses during the lockdown. Capps, of Wichita,...
Kansas Legislature asked to focus on life-and-death issues
Content warning: This story contains references to and descriptions of suicide. What makes an ordinary person give up a Tuesday evening to wait in a barren meeting room for an hour or more – to speak to their Kansas Legislature senators and representatives for no more than two allotted minutes?
Man dead in northeast Wichita crash
Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed the victim was not breathing when emergency personnel arrived and died a little later. The investigation continues in this fatal accident.
One person killed in northwest Wichita crash
A crash in west Wichita has left one person dead on Friday.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Clinic Open with Limited Services
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Clinic will be open on Friday, Dec. 23 with limited services. All patients who should come in for their appointments will be contacted. The clinic was closed on Thursday after suffering a major systems failure. “Our I.T. department is working diligently to correct the issue,” clinic staff said in a statement on social media.”
Once told he wasn’t college material, Wichita pastor wins $500,000 for his school
A Wichita pastor who once was told he wasn’t college material went on to start a school and, this month, win one of education’s top prizes.
Stunning admission at Capps’ fraud trial exposes ethics breach at Wichita City Hall | Opinion
An answer on the witness stand from an ex-councilman raises more corruption concerns.
Police release name and details in fatal NW Wichita accident involving a car and SUV
The collision happened in the intersection of 18th and Sheridan, where there is no stop sign.
kfdi.com
Full List of City Facility Closures for Holiday Weekend thru New Year’s
In observance of the upcoming holidays, City of Wichita facilities will be closed and/or have special hours per below:. Closed Friday, Dec 23: Wichita Public Golf Courses. Closed Saturday, Dec 24: Wichita Public Library locations, Botanica, Old Cowtown Museum, Wichita Art Museum, CityArts, Mid-America All-Indian Museum, the Animal Shelter, Brooks Landfill and Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center. Wichita Public Golf Courses open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for gift card and merchandise sales only.
Former GOP Kansas House member guilty of fraud, money laundering in COVID-19 case
Former Republican member of the Kansas House was convicted by a federal jury of money laundering and fraud for stealing $355,000 in COVID-19 relief funding. The post Former GOP Kansas House member guilty of fraud, money laundering in COVID-19 case appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Victim identified in fatal northwest Wichita crash
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened in northwest Wichita on Friday afternoon.
If your driver’s license is suspended, there’s new help for you to get it back in Wichita
The new WARP program aims to help at least 1,000 residents navigate the court system in 2023 to get their driver’s licenses restored.
KWCH.com
Plane makes emergency landing in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A flight traveling from Phoenix to Chicago made an emergency landing in Wichita Thursday night. Airport police and fire responded to the emergency around 8:27 p.m. after American Airlines Flight 866 reported trouble with its left engine. The Boeing 737-800 landed safely at Eisenhower Airport. Passengers...
KAKE TV
‘I just didn't want to be one of the victims': Calls for roadside assistance up in freezing temperatures
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As drivers are breaking down across Wichita, calls for roadside assistance are coming in hot. AAA Kansas said its wait time Friday afternoon for assistance reached 300 minutes. At Bud Roat Towing in Delano, staff said drivers are working non-stop because of sub-zero temperatures. “Stay home...
Homeless man sentenced in deadly beating on Seneca Street Bridge in Wichita
David Chandler and Abel Molina reportedly attacked Blake Barnes with pipes or bars after Barnes allegedly entered Chandler’s tent and stole a walking stick, court records say.
Wichita man sentenced in stabbing of twins, one fatally, in brawl over parking space
Authorities have said Seth Collins got upset when he couldn’t pull into a parking spot because one of the twins was talking to a friend in an adjacent stall.
KWCH.com
Wichita man identified in deadly crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Dec. 24: Wichita Police identified the man killed in Friday evening crash as 50-year-old Miky Ball of Wichita. The crash happened at the intersection of 18th Street North and Sheridan Avenue on Friday at approximately 4:40 p.m. Police said Ball was in a white Toyota...
