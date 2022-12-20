ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

adastraradio.com

Kansas Gas Customers Still Paying 2021 Storm Costs

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) – As severe winter weather rolls through Kansas, many residents are seeing new fees on their utility bills to pay for a record storm last year. The Kansas News Service reports that starting this month, Kansas Gas Service customers will notice a separate fee that raises their monthly bill by about $5 dollars. It’s connected to a storm in February of 2021 that knocked out power to much of the country and sent natural gas prices soaring.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man killed in southern Missouri crash

A Wichita man was killed Friday morning in a one-car crash in southern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 11 a.m. on U.S. Highway 60 two miles east of Winona, in Shannon County, Missouri. The Patrol said a car went off the roadway and overturned.
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
KAKE TV

Former Kansas lawmaker found guilty of COVID relief fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Former state lawmaker Michael Capps has been found guilty on 12 of 18 counts of fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering of COVID relief funds. Prosecutors accused Capps of lying repeatedly to get pandemic relief funds meant for struggling businesses during the lockdown. Capps, of Wichita,...
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Clinic Open with Limited Services

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Clinic will be open on Friday, Dec. 23 with limited services. All patients who should come in for their appointments will be contacted. The clinic was closed on Thursday after suffering a major systems failure. “Our I.T. department is working diligently to correct the issue,” clinic staff said in a statement on social media.”
kfdi.com

Full List of City Facility Closures for Holiday Weekend thru New Year’s

In observance of the upcoming holidays, City of Wichita facilities will be closed and/or have special hours per below:. Closed Friday, Dec 23: Wichita Public Golf Courses. Closed Saturday, Dec 24: Wichita Public Library locations, Botanica, Old Cowtown Museum, Wichita Art Museum, CityArts, Mid-America All-Indian Museum, the Animal Shelter, Brooks Landfill and Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center. Wichita Public Golf Courses open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for gift card and merchandise sales only.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Plane makes emergency landing in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A flight traveling from Phoenix to Chicago made an emergency landing in Wichita Thursday night. Airport police and fire responded to the emergency around 8:27 p.m. after American Airlines Flight 866 reported trouble with its left engine. The Boeing 737-800 landed safely at Eisenhower Airport. Passengers...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man identified in deadly crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Dec. 24: Wichita Police identified the man killed in Friday evening crash as 50-year-old Miky Ball of Wichita. The crash happened at the intersection of 18th Street North and Sheridan Avenue on Friday at approximately 4:40 p.m. Police said Ball was in a white Toyota...
WICHITA, KS

