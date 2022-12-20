Effective: 2022-12-25 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Mahaska; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Another Round of Snow this Afternoon and Tonight .Snow across the eastern Dakotas late this morning is expected to quickly advance into northern Iowa later this afternoon and early this evening, with another round of snow possible overnight as well. This may lead to slick and snow covered roads, on top of whatever compacted snow still exists from our recent storm. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to three inches. * WHERE...Much of northern and eastern Iowa. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on more snow covered roads and slippery road conditions.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO