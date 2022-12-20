School, civic club will battle hunger, and they could use your help

The Junior Women’s League of Smithfield and River Dell Elementary School will come together on Jan. 21 to package meals for hungry children. Together, the school and civic club hope to package 10,000 meals for Generosity Feeds, a project of the Replenish Foundation. To accomplish that goal, they will need two things: 200 volunteers and money. To register as a […]

