Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2023 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com. Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County 2023 athlete Aden Tagaloa-Nelson had been committed to Western Kentucky down the stretch but secondary coach ShaDon Brown stopped by his school and things quickly picked up. The safety prospect elected to sign with West Virginia the day after national signing day and gives the Mountaineers an athletic defensive back that can fill several different spots. Tagaloa-Nelson slipped under the radar for most of his recruitment but is somebody with plenty of upside.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO