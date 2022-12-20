Read full article on original website
Meet the West Virginia Mountaineers football 2023 commitments
Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2023 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com. Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County 2023 athlete Aden Tagaloa-Nelson had been committed to Western Kentucky down the stretch but secondary coach ShaDon Brown stopped by his school and things quickly picked up. The safety prospect elected to sign with West Virginia the day after national signing day and gives the Mountaineers an athletic defensive back that can fill several different spots. Tagaloa-Nelson slipped under the radar for most of his recruitment but is somebody with plenty of upside.
West Virginia must get better as Big 12 play looms
West Virginia didn’t play their best basketball against Stony Brook and head coach Bob Huggins let his team know it. The Mountaineers put together a poor performance in the final game before the holiday break which is natural considering the players were likely looking ahead to spending time with their families.
NCAA Snapshot for the West Virginia basketball team
10-2 West Virginia has taken care of business at the early stages of the season with two losses both of the quadrant one variety. Big 12 play doesn't begin until Dec. 31. The Mountaineers are currently the highest ranked team in the nation with two losses. It is a favorable draw from the system.
Okonkwo developing in his second year with West Virginia
James Okonkwo understands that he lacks in the experience department. That comes with the territory when he only played in 10 minutes across three different games during his freshman campaign. A large reason for that was due to a foot injury which occurred in the pre-season and kept him out for the first seven games of the year.
Mountaineers hit 10 wins with victory over Stony Brook
The Mountaineers came out hot at both ends, with Tre Mitchell grabbing a steal on Stony Brook’s opening possession before hitting a three at the other end. Kedrian Johnson, the star of the first half for the Mountaineers with 12 points, hit one of his own on WVU’s next possession.
