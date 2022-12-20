Read full article on original website
DEC Announces Third Year of Ice Fishing Creel Survey on Lake Champlain
On December 15, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the annual ice fishing creel survey will resume for its third year on the New York waters of Lake Champlain from January through March 2023. “Anglers are important partners when it comes to the management...
Outdoor Conditions (12/23): Hazardous weather, icy conditions expected through Saturday
The following are only the most recent notices pertaining to public lands in the Adirondacks. Please check the Adirondack Backcountry webpages for a full list of notices, including seasonal road statuses, rock climbing closures, specific trail conditions, and other pertinent information. NEW THIS WEEK. High Peaks Wilderness Snow Report (12/21):...
