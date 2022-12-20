Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Junior Hawks Sweep their Showcase / Cowboy Basketball Opens League Play Next Week / Cowboy Football v Ohio University Next Friday in the Arizona Bowl
JUNIOR HOCKEY – The Sheridan Junior Hawks made a clean sweep at their hockey showcase in Blaine, Minnesota as they registered victories over teams from California, Iowa and New Mexico. The Hawks will play at home next Friday against Gillette, the team will host skate with the Hawks for...
Sheridan Media
Cold Winters of the Past
The Sheridan area recently endured a brutal cold snap, with temperatures as low as 30 below zero. But such temperatures, although they don’t happen every winter, are not uncommon in the Rocky Mountain Region and in Sheridan. Here are some stories from past winters, with extremely low temperatures. We should remember that 100 years ago, it wasn’t as easy to keep warm as just turning up a thermostat or plugging in an extra heater.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Gift of Love Memorial Unveiling in Honor of Emily Stone Shelby
The Sheridan Memorial Hospital (SMH) Foundation was honored to host a memorial unveiling for a Gift of Love on November 17, 2022. This beautiful collection was generously gifted to the hospital by T.R. Shelby in loving memory of his wife, Emily Stone Shelby, who passed away in 2020. The exquisite pieces were acquired by T.R. and Emily from the personal Chinese Furniture collection of Ling Tung.
Sheridan Media
Meteorologist: ‘Latest Cold Snap Not Considered Abnormal’
The frigid temperatures that have made being outside almost unbearable in Sheridan the last few days are not as uncommon as one would think for this time of year. Meteorologist Shawn Palmquist with the National Weather Service in Billings said although it’s been 14 years, it isn’t that out of the ordinary to be this cold in December.
Sheridan Media
No Temperature Records Broken In Sheridan Area During Recent Arctic Cold Snap
The recent arctic blast that hit the Sheridan area may still be fresh in many people’s minds, but it won’t be remembered in the record books, because according to records, it’s been worse. According to readings from the Sheridan County Airport that were recorded by the National...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council Votes to Re-apply For ARPA Grant Funds
The Buffalo City Council has approved Resolutions that authorize the re-submission of updated applications for funding for three city water/sewer-related projects to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Local Government Project Grant Program that were made by the city earlier this year through the Water and Sewer ARPA Grant Program that were denied at that time by the SLIB.
Sheridan Media
SPD leadership debunks myths
The Chief of the Sheridan Police Department, Travis Koltiska and Captain Tom Ringley made an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program to debunk some popular myths regarding the SPD and its policies and procedures. Many myths surrounding policing have their origin in Hollywood, others are developed over time...
