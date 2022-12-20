ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

Sheridan Media

Cold Winters of the Past

The Sheridan area recently endured a brutal cold snap, with temperatures as low as 30 below zero. But such temperatures, although they don’t happen every winter, are not uncommon in the Rocky Mountain Region and in Sheridan. Here are some stories from past winters, with extremely low temperatures. We should remember that 100 years ago, it wasn’t as easy to keep warm as just turning up a thermostat or plugging in an extra heater.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Memorial Hospital Gift of Love Memorial Unveiling in Honor of Emily Stone Shelby

The Sheridan Memorial Hospital (SMH) Foundation was honored to host a memorial unveiling for a Gift of Love on November 17, 2022. This beautiful collection was generously gifted to the hospital by T.R. Shelby in loving memory of his wife, Emily Stone Shelby, who passed away in 2020. The exquisite pieces were acquired by T.R. and Emily from the personal Chinese Furniture collection of Ling Tung.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Meteorologist: ‘Latest Cold Snap Not Considered Abnormal’

The frigid temperatures that have made being outside almost unbearable in Sheridan the last few days are not as uncommon as one would think for this time of year. Meteorologist Shawn Palmquist with the National Weather Service in Billings said although it’s been 14 years, it isn’t that out of the ordinary to be this cold in December.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council Votes to Re-apply For ARPA Grant Funds

The Buffalo City Council has approved Resolutions that authorize the re-submission of updated applications for funding for three city water/sewer-related projects to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Local Government Project Grant Program that were made by the city earlier this year through the Water and Sewer ARPA Grant Program that were denied at that time by the SLIB.
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

SPD leadership debunks myths

The Chief of the Sheridan Police Department, Travis Koltiska and Captain Tom Ringley made an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program to debunk some popular myths regarding the SPD and its policies and procedures. Many myths surrounding policing have their origin in Hollywood, others are developed over time...
SHERIDAN, WY

