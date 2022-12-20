Temperatures to drop into single digits holiday weekend

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Santa is bringing the North Pole’s weather to northeastern and central Pennsylvania this holiday weekend.

A strong storm system will move in Thursday with a brief period of a wintry mix possible, otherwise, rain is expected for Thursday and Thursday night.

The rain may transition to some snow by Friday morning/afternoon as colder air follows the front. As for accumulation, a few inches of snow is possible in central PA. Lesser amounts for locations east of I-81.

This front will send temperatures from the 40s/50s to the teens and 20s within several hours.

A flash freeze of any ponding of water or snow is possible.

Winds will also be gusty and may approach 40-50 mph gusts. This could lead to some power outages in the area.

In addition, lows on Friday night will be in the teens and single digits.

A few lake-effect flurries and snow showers are possible on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs only reach the teens and 20s, overnight lows are in the single digits.

The frigid weather will gradually ease by early to the middle of next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.