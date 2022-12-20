ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Temperatures to drop into single digits holiday weekend

By Logan Westrope, Justin Glowacki
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Santa is bringing the North Pole’s weather to northeastern and central Pennsylvania this holiday weekend.

A strong storm system will move in Thursday with a brief period of a wintry mix possible, otherwise, rain is expected for Thursday and Thursday night.

The rain may transition to some snow by Friday morning/afternoon as colder air follows the front. As for accumulation, a few inches of snow is possible in central PA. Lesser amounts for locations east of I-81.

This front will send temperatures from the 40s/50s to the teens and 20s within several hours.

A flash freeze of any ponding of water or snow is possible.

Winds will also be gusty and may approach 40-50 mph gusts. This could lead to some power outages in the area.

In addition, lows on Friday night will be in the teens and single digits.

A few lake-effect flurries and snow showers are possible on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs only reach the teens and 20s, overnight lows are in the single digits.

The frigid weather will gradually ease by early to the middle of next week.

Related
WBRE

Rain and snow give way to frigid temperatures in PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The long anticipated arctic cold front will arrive in the area on Friday morning. Rain will accompany the cold front, falling for several hours. The rain will transition into snow, potentially resulting in up to three inches of snowfall. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout Friday, which could result in icy […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Severe wind chill advisory in several counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe wind chill advisory in several counties throughout northeast and central Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service released the following wind chill warning in Pennsylvania: Wind chill warning now in effect until 1 p.m. est Saturday. What: Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Rain will be leaving central Pa. Friday, but ‘dangerous’ wind chill will take its place

As frigid cold air blasts into the region on Friday, the National Weather Service says the wind chill will be the greatest risk to anyone who has to be outside. After a comparatively warm and rainy night, NWS meteorologist Joe Bauco said that the cold front will come to the Harrisburg area sometime between 7-9 a.m., with temperatures falling below freezing around 8 a.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Winter weather impacting holiday travel plans

PITTSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The weather is impacting the busy holiday travel season as AAA predicts one-third of the U.S. population is expected to travel this weekend. At the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, only one flight headed to Chicago was delayed so far this morning. We spoke to a family who was supposed to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Bitter cold, strong winds, icy roads in central Pa. could make travel dangerous: forecasters

Travel could be difficult over the next two days as snow and rain fall, temperatures plummet and winds gust up to 40 mph, forecasters said. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday and Friday, warning of potentially dangerous travel conditions. The outlook is in effect for the following counties: Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York and Lancaster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pix11.com

Tracking the winter storm: Rain, gusty wind, frigid temps heading this way

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in New York City and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The single digits, combine that with the wind, and it’s a dangerous mixture. A Code Blue is in effect in both Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. Code Blues are initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or when there is an expected snowfall of 12 inches […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WGAL

Winter storm systems to dump wintry mix, rain on south-central Pa.

The next several days will deliver a lot of wintry weather. The WGAL News 8 Storm Team has designated two days as Impact Days and one day as an Alert Day:. An Impact Day is a day that features weather that will likely disrupt your normal daily schedule or routine. An Alert Day is a day that features the threat of extreme, severe, and possibly life-threatening weather.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Thousands without power as winter weather moves through Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Power outages are being reported on Friday as winds are picking up and winter weather has hit Central Pennsylvania. Met-Ed and PPL are reporting numerous outages across the region. As of 6:30p.m. on Friday, Met-Ed is reporting that more than 32,000 people across PA have...
HARRISBURG, PA
wtaj.com

Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?

(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mother nature threw a curveball right at the start of this complex storm. When snow quickly accumulated before a wintry mix kicked in. The tricky storm meant PennDOT had to tweak its plan to tackle conditions. Where Route 309 runs parallel to Interstate 81 is the location the roads […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

How to keep your your pipes from freezing in cold weather

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With bitter cold temperatures and high-speed winds in the forecast for the holiday weekend, Pennsylvania American Water (P.A.W), advises customers to take the necessary steps now to prevent frozen or damaged pipes. According to P.A.W. property owners are responsible for maintaining the water service line from the curb to their house, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

All-time snow records in northeast and central PA

(WBRE/WYOU) — With December 21 as the official start of winter, Eyewitness News has compiled a list of all-time records of snowfall in northeast and central Pennsylvania. The National Centers for Environmental Information collects snowfall calculations from each county inside the commonwealth. Below is a list encompassing each county’s largest single-day snowfalls since 1894. County Date […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

