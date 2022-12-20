The following is a summary of “Chymase-1: a “MAST”-er switch in COPD?” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Kliment et al. One of the most important defining aspects of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the development of chronic inflammation in the lung tissue and airways. Therefore, this is one of the most essential identifying characteristics. In recent years, researchers have concluded that mast cells have a role in a variety of disorders, one of which is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (also known as COPD) [1–4].

