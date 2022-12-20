‘Secure 2.0' Is Part of the $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill, Putting It on Track to Usher in Retirement System Improvements

Read full article on original website
‘Secure 2.0' Clears Congress as Part of Omnibus Appropriations Bill, Will Bring More Changes to U.S. Retirement System
"Secure 2.0" is part of the omnibus appropriations bill approved by the Senate on Thursday and the House on Friday. The bill now will go to President Joe Biden for him to sign into law. The goal of Secure 2.0 is to build upon changes implemented by the 2019 Secure...
Families Can Make a Tax-Free Rollover From 529 Plans to Roth Individual Retirement Accounts Starting in 2024
The $1.7 trillion federal omnibus spending package has a provision that allows tax-free rollovers of money in 529 plans to Roth individual retirement accounts starting in 2024. 529 funds are earmarked for education expenses like college tuition. Withdrawing money for a non-qualifying reason generally carries income taxes and a 10%...
Here Are 10 Ways to Avoid the Early Withdrawal Penalty for Individual Retirement Accounts
Retirement savers generally can't touch their individual retirement account or 401(k) funds before age 59½ without penalty, generally a 10% levy on early withdrawals. IRA owners can access their money without penalty in some cases. Congress may soon add a few more exceptions as part of Secure 2.0 legislation...
Three major changes set to impact your finances in 2023 – and what to do about them
MILLIONS of Americans will have to adjust their budgets this year as changes hit public assistance programs and more. People are still feeling the effects of the pandemic on their finances, and more changes are coming. Several pandemic-era programs are set to end, taking maximum payments and emergency allotments with...
13 Dates to Add to Your Calendar to Be Smarter About Your Money in 2023
Good money management isn't just about keeping track of your earning and spending. Many financial tasks come with a deadline or due date you don't want to miss. On top of knowing when your monthly bills are due (or even better, automating your payments so you don't miss one), add these important money deadlines to your 2023 calendar to be smarter with your money all year.
IRS Delays Tax Reporting Change for 1099-K on Venmo, Paypal Business Payments
The IRS announced it won’t require platforms such as Paypal and Venmo to issue a tax when a user’s business transfers exceed $600. The pre-2022 threshold of 200-plus transactions worth an aggregate above $20,000 remains in place for now. The IRS has delayed, for a year, when payment...
Bond Yields to Climb ‘for the Wrong Reasons' Next Year — and It Will Affect Stocks, Strategist Says
Much of the movement in both stock and bond markets over recent months has centered around investors' hopes, or lack thereof, for a so-called "pivot" from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks. Embark Group's Peter Toogood suggested that the transition from QE to QT in 2023 will push...
Why Everyone Thinks a Recession Is Coming in 2023
Economists have penciled in a recession in their forecasts for next year, but views vary on the timing and severity. What they do agree on is that the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies will be the trigger for the recession, while it was the central bank that rode to the rescue after the last two downturns.
