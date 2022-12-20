ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FMX 94.5

University Medical Center is Ringing in the Holidays Big Time

This holiday season University Medical Center has been going far and beyond to do what they can for their patients. For the first time since 2019 Santa Claus, and Mrs. Claus, were able to visit children at UMC's Children's Hospital and even wore masks in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. Not...
United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 area Teachers on the Rise for Nov.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® recently announced the November winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Chadna Hawkins of Wolffarth Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Lauren Atkinson of Evans Middle School (Lubbock ISD) and Amber Johnson of Lamesa High School (Lamesa ISD).
Texas Tech campus to close for winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University sent out an alert Wednesday stating that the campus would be closed Thursday and Friday in preparation for the upcoming cold weather. This is an important message from Texas Tech University. The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine...
Open Door extending hours of service during freezing temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bitterly cold temperatures moving through the South Plains are putting Lubbock’s homeless population in danger, forcing local non-profits to step in. Open Door’s Community Center near 13th and Avenue T opened its doors for extended hours starting Wednesday night. The non-profit extended its hours to offer shelter and warm meals to as many people as possible.
Lubbock Elks Lodge #1348 delivers Christmas gifts to the veterans at Crown Point Health

LUBBOCK, Texas—Members of the Lubbock Elks Lodge #1348 held a Christmas party for the veterans at Crown Point Health and we stopped by. The veterans made their lists and were gifted at a special party. They enjoyed fellowship, snacks and live music. One member says that giving back to children and veterans is what they do throughout the year. For more on Crown Point Health Suites, take a virtual tour at: crownpointhealth.com or call 806-687-6640.
Server robot in Lubbock to ease stress off servers during labor shortages

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sanctuary Bar & Café has been struggling to find waiters and waitresses during the labor shortage, putting more stress on the servers who are working. Rosie the server robot is at the Sanctuary Bar & Café on 82nd and Slide. The robot will soon take food and drinks to anyone in the V.I.P. section. The Front of House Operations Manager, Tiffany Teschner, says Customers will be able to sit down and order from an iPad.
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 25-31

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 25th through the 31st. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
Burst pipe causes thousands in damage at Discount Tire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a long night and a back-and-forth battle with the elements for one Lubbock business. At Discount Tire on 82nd and University, it all began when their sprinkler system blew a head. Then, a couple of water pipes froze and burst, followed by air pipes breaking in the garage. And finally, the main water line burst.
Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
Lubbock child hurt in pedestrian-vehicle collision Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police said a child was seriously hurt when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Justice Avenue. After this story was initially published, LPD provided the following update. Officers were called at 8:41 a.m. for reports of a collision with injuries at 4322...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet DeeKay

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet DeeKay KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a nine-month-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. He is a big goofball and still has puppy energy. He loves to run around and is very submissive with other dogs. An active family would be best for him. DeeKay is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle outside Lubbock Whataburger Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in Central Lubbock early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around noon outside the Whataburger restaurant located at corner of 19th Street and Avenue Q. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the pedestrian suffered moderate injuries in...
