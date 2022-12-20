Read full article on original website
University Medical Center is Ringing in the Holidays Big Time
This holiday season University Medical Center has been going far and beyond to do what they can for their patients. For the first time since 2019 Santa Claus, and Mrs. Claus, were able to visit children at UMC's Children's Hospital and even wore masks in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. Not...
everythinglubbock.com
WTDR Dance Company presents student-led A Dancicle-The Tale of Cyndi on December 22 and 23
LUBBOCK, Texas— WTDR Dance Company is a 501c3 nonprofit organization where students receive training in ballet, African, tap, jazz, modern, contemporary and hip hop. They also provide enrichment classes for the students. For more information: thewtdr.org, FB: WTDR Dance Company, IG: The WTDR Dance Company, TikTok: wtdrdancecompany.
everythinglubbock.com
United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 area Teachers on the Rise for Nov.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® recently announced the November winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Chadna Hawkins of Wolffarth Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Lauren Atkinson of Evans Middle School (Lubbock ISD) and Amber Johnson of Lamesa High School (Lamesa ISD).
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech campus to close for winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University sent out an alert Wednesday stating that the campus would be closed Thursday and Friday in preparation for the upcoming cold weather. This is an important message from Texas Tech University. The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine...
KCBD
Open Door extending hours of service during freezing temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bitterly cold temperatures moving through the South Plains are putting Lubbock’s homeless population in danger, forcing local non-profits to step in. Open Door’s Community Center near 13th and Avenue T opened its doors for extended hours starting Wednesday night. The non-profit extended its hours to offer shelter and warm meals to as many people as possible.
6 and counting, emergency calls for water removal Friday in Lubbock
The recent cold weather is a good reason to remember the dangers of frozen pipes.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Elks Lodge #1348 delivers Christmas gifts to the veterans at Crown Point Health
LUBBOCK, Texas—Members of the Lubbock Elks Lodge #1348 held a Christmas party for the veterans at Crown Point Health and we stopped by. The veterans made their lists and were gifted at a special party. They enjoyed fellowship, snacks and live music. One member says that giving back to children and veterans is what they do throughout the year. For more on Crown Point Health Suites, take a virtual tour at: crownpointhealth.com or call 806-687-6640.
KCBD
Wild Lark Books providing comfortable space for everyone on Christmas Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wild Lark Books will open its doors on Sunday for those who don’t have anywhere to go on Christmas Day. The owner of the bookstore, Brianne Van Reenen, says she wanted her store to be a place people can come relax. “We know a lot...
KLTV
Server robot in Lubbock to ease stress off servers during labor shortages
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sanctuary Bar & Café has been struggling to find waiters and waitresses during the labor shortage, putting more stress on the servers who are working. Rosie the server robot is at the Sanctuary Bar & Café on 82nd and Slide. The robot will soon take food and drinks to anyone in the V.I.P. section. The Front of House Operations Manager, Tiffany Teschner, says Customers will be able to sit down and order from an iPad.
everythinglubbock.com
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 25-31
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 25th through the 31st. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock 9-year-old uses $1300 profit from hot chocolate stand to place gifts under Charli’s Tree for children in need
LUBBOCK, Texas — In November, 9-year-old Riggen Greer – with a little help from his parents – began warming hearts this holiday season with his hot chocolate stand in South Lubbock. Greer has been stirring up Christmas cheer almost every night for the past couple of weeks....
Lubbock Firehouse employee gets holiday surprise from customers
One Firehouse employee was in for a surprise when he went into work Wednesday. Justin Cadzow has worked at Firehouse Subs at Canyon West for over two years as a cashier, always going above and beyond for his customers.
fox34.com
Burst pipe causes thousands in damage at Discount Tire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a long night and a back-and-forth battle with the elements for one Lubbock business. At Discount Tire on 82nd and University, it all began when their sprinkler system blew a head. Then, a couple of water pipes froze and burst, followed by air pipes breaking in the garage. And finally, the main water line burst.
Lubbock residents decorate homes for Christmas in unique way
On 100th Street and Avenue U, two homeowners have teamed up to decorate their houses with Christmas lights and sync them on the radio for people to drive by and watch.
‘Just love on them’: 35th Annual Lubbock County Detention Center Christmas Visit
The late TJ Patterson had a passion for helping people and to always try and raise them up and not push them down.
fox34.com
Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock child hurt in pedestrian-vehicle collision Thursday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — Police said a child was seriously hurt when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Justice Avenue. After this story was initially published, LPD provided the following update. Officers were called at 8:41 a.m. for reports of a collision with injuries at 4322...
Double-fatal fire in Lubbock County Friday morning
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday morning concerning a deadly fire. Two people lost their lives.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet DeeKay
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet DeeKay KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a nine-month-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. He is a big goofball and still has puppy energy. He loves to run around and is very submissive with other dogs. An active family would be best for him. DeeKay is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
everythinglubbock.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle outside Lubbock Whataburger Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in Central Lubbock early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around noon outside the Whataburger restaurant located at corner of 19th Street and Avenue Q. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the pedestrian suffered moderate injuries in...
