Notes on Ballerina, Camera Man Attacked by Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown
– The Local Competitor account provided some details on the extras on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. JT Energy was the cameraman who was on the receiving end of a Mandible Claw by Bray Wyatt. JT Energy previously appeared on the December 23, 2019 edition of WWE Raw as Travis Horn against Erick Rowan.
Note on If Tony Khan Shopped ROH TV Deal To Anyone Other Than Warner Bros. Discovery
It was reported earlier this month that Ring of Honor has relaunched Honorclub, which will host a new weekly ROH TV series next year. This would seem to suggest that Khan was unable to get a TV deal or streaming deal for the show. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Khan did not attempt to shop the new ROH series outside of the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella.
Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg’s Debut In WWE, If Wrestlers Opposed Him Coming In
On a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Goldberg run in the WWE including if wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in and the disappointment in the RAW rating for Goldberg’s debut. Some highlights are below. On if any wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in: “Probably not as much volume...
Bruce Prichard Thinks Mr. Kennedy Was Afraid Of Success In WWE, Recalls Nasty Boys’ 2007 Tryout Match
On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007. Bruce discussed Mr. Kennedy’s career reaching a make or break point and the Nasty Boys having a tryout in Tampa. Below are some highlights. On Mr. Kennedy’s career being at a ‘make or break’ phase in...
UFC PPV Prices On ESPN+ Increase Starting With UFC 283
The price of UFC PPVs is going up on ESPN+, starting with UFC 283 in January. Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern has confirmed that ESPN+ is raising the price for PPVs to $79.99 per show starting with the January 21st show. That is up $5 from the previous price,...
Rey Mysterio Has Police ‘Arrest’ Dominik Mysterio After Failed Second Home Invasion
– Rey Mysterio was not going to have a repeat of what happened with Dominik Mysterio and “Mami” Rhea Ripley at Thanksgiving. Dominik and Ripley attempted to cause some trouble at the Mysterio household again, but Rey Mysterio was having none of it. Mysterio got everyone outside, and Dominik shoved his father.
WWE News: Kevin Owens Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas, Bayley Attends NFL Game
Kevin Owens took to social media to share a video wishing fans a Merry Christmas on Christmas Eve. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account to deliver a Christmas message, as you can see below:. – Bayley was at the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Saturday, and the team...
411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.24.22 – Braun Strowman Wants GUNTHER, Raquel is Ready for Ronda Rousey and More!
-It’s Christmas Eve and I found time to get to this show between wrapping gifts and heading to church. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. As she noted on RAW Talk earlier in the week, no Jackie Redmond this week.
Kurt Angle Shares His Disappointments From His Time With TNA
Kurt Angle referenced some of his regrets on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, focusing on some things he wished he’d done differently during his stint with TNA (per Wrestling Inc). He also spoke about how he viewed his role for the company and his disappointment that he wasn’t able to realize the full extent of the promotion’s potential. You can read a highlight from Angle and listen to the full episode for more details below.
Brian Myers On What He Learned From Edge, Not Being Allowed To Change In The WWE Locker Room
On a recent episode of The Sessions With Renee Young, Brian Myers spoke about a variety of topics, including . Check out some of the highlights:. On what he learned from Edge that he keeps today: “The slowing down aspect of wrestling. That’s very hard for people. I see it with my students. You’re just so new and excited, and the idea of doing nothing is scary. You feel like you need to constantly be doing something and that’s not the case at all. It’s better to let things breathe and play out. It’s hard to control your emotions and your excitement to do things like that.”
The Workhorsemen Reportedly Injured at AEW Dark Tapings
– According to a report by Fightful Select, The Workhorsemen JD Drake and Anthony Henry were forced to miss a scheduled date at its weekend’s CDW show after suffering injuries at recent AEW Dark tapings. Henry’s injury is reportedly not serious, and he’s expected to be good to return to the ring soon.
Roxanne Perez Praises Mandy Rose, Says Rose Was ‘Happy’ To Drop NXT Title To Her
In a recent interview with BT Sport, Roxanne Perez praised Mandy Rose and said that the former NXT women’s champion was ‘happy’ to drop the belt to her. Rose was likely less happy with what happened after that, when she was fired from the company for posting risqué content on her Fantime page.
Mike Bennett Says He Loved Working AEW Dark & ROH Final Battle Zero Hour
Mike Bennett took to social media to respond to some criticism about his spot in AEW & ROH, saying he loves where he’s at. A fan posted a now-deleted tweet about his working AEW Dark: Elevation and noting that he’s very happy where he’s at. Bennett wrote:
Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Buy First House Together
– AEW stars and power couple Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have bought their first house together, as they announced yesterday on Twitter. The couple got married earlier this year.
Evil Uno On How He Began Twitch Streaming, Being Able to Engage With Audiences
Evil Uno is a big streamer on Twitch when he’s not in the ring, and the Dark Order member recently discussed his history on the platform. Uno spoke with Fightful about his long history with streaming and you can see a couple of highlights below:. On his history with...
Kurt Angle Thinks Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff Need to Bury the Hatchet
– During a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle addressed the ongoing issues between WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff. Angle suggested that both men need to bury the hatchet. Kurt Angle said on the feud (via WrestlingInc.com), “They just...
Dolph Ziggler On Diversifying As A Performer: ‘I Like Being Able to Branch Out’
Dolph Ziggler appeared on The Archive of B-Sox podcast last week and talked about exploring other venues as an entertainer and combining his comedy aspirations with his wrestling career (via Wrestling Inc). He’s still on the roster for WWE Raw but has also been looking further afield for future opportunities. You can read a few highlights from Ziggler and listen to the complete episode below.
WWE News: Roxanne Perez On After The Bell, Ric Flair Replica Gear In WWE Shop, & More
– Roxanne Perez appears on the most recent episode of WWE’s After The Bell podcast. You can listen to the full episode below, described as:. The brand-new NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez joins the podcast to chat about her incredible title victory, her journey to WWE and learning from WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Plus, Corey and Kevin discuss their favorite matches from 2022!
Ask 411 Wrestling: Would An MJF Jump To WWE Be More Successful Than Cody Rhodes’ Jump?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Attacks Cameraman on Smackdown, New Day Appear During Miracle On 34th Street Fight
– Bray Wyatt snapped and took out a cameraman during his promo on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Wyatt come out to the ring and demand an apology from LA Knight for thinking he was Uncle Howdy. Wyatt said he’s not Uncle Howdy and never was, but then spaced out before he attacked the cameraman and put him in the Mandible Claw until officials pulled him free.
