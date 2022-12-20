SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the two extreme seasons has arrived emphatically. The first day of winter had high temperatures barely above zero with wind chill values dropping well below zero. “This type of weather can be life-threatening,” Avera Clinical Vice President of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Jared Friedman said. “We see all ranges of cold exposure from mild frostbite to very hypothermic injuries that can result in a patient dying from the cold exposure,” he added.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO