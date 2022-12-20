Read full article on original website
Related
China's foreign minister proposes strengthening ties with Russia
China wants to "deepen" cooperation with Russia, while maintaining its official impartiality on the war in Ukraine, according to statements Sunday from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The big picture: China is frustrated by what it believes are unfair Western trade practices, driven by U.S. policy and Yi's comments may...
Mossad chief: Iran could soon "widen and broaden" weapons shipments to Russia
Mossad director David Barnea said on Thursday Israel has intelligence that shows Iran is secretly planning to soon "widen and broaden" its shipments of sophisticated weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine. Why it matters: Barnea's warning marks the first time an Israeli official has publicly commented on Iran's...
Scoop: Egypt holding up Red Sea island deal, sources say
Egypt is holding up the implementation of an agreement over two strategic Red Sea islands that paved the way for Saudi Arabia to take steps toward normalizing relations with Israel, according to four Israeli officials and one U.S. source. Why it matters: The agreement, which was composed of a series...
U.S. says North Korea supplying arms to Russian mercenary group in Ukraine
North Korea recently supplied infantry rockets and missiles to a private Russian mercenary company, the Wagner Group, currently deployed in Ukraine as part of Russia's invasion of the country, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday. Why it matters: Kirby said the U.S. currently believes Wagner has...
Support for Ukraine has shattered experts' predictions — and Putin's
Ten months after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, the West remains united in its staggering support for Ukraine. The big picture: Neither the sheer scale of the global response, nor the West's ability to maintain it, seemed inevitable — or even likely — when the invasion began. But the support for Ukraine has changed the course of that war and sent a signal that the West may be more united overall than some experts believed.
Flagship of Russian Navy catches fire
Admiral Kuznetsov, the flagship of the Russian Navy and the country's only aircraft carrier, caught on fire Thursday, according to Russian state-media. Why it matters: Accidents have marred the ship since it went under its ongoing overhaul in 2017. It had originally been due to return to service in 2022.
U.S. life expectancy fell again in 2021 amid pandemic, opioid crisis
U.S. life expectancy fell to 76.4 years last year from 77 years in 2020, driven by the effects of the pandemic as well as the opioid epidemic, according to final mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why it matters: It is the second consecutive year that...
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0