Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: Scientists Develop Potential Treatment for Cancer in the Food Pipe-Stomach Intersection
Gastroesophageal junction cancer or GEJ cancer has now a potential treatment after a new study led by scientists from the United States developed a human tissue model. This emanates from a drug that can carry a possible biological target toward treating GEJ cancers. The researchers also showed the drug can slow down or stop the growth of such tumors in mice.
targetedonc.com
Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy/Carboplatin Shows Improved Survival in TNBC
Survival advantage was shown in a phase 3 study of neoadjuvant chemotherapy/carboplatin in patient with triple negative breast cancer. Significant improvements to overall survival (OS) and event-free survival (EFS) were demonstrated with the combination of carboplatin plus sequential taxane-anthracycline neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with operable, locally advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
Treating Non-Hodgkin lymphoma with CAR T cell therapy
LOS ANGELES, California — Fever, weight loss, chest pain, back pain — all of these symptoms are signs of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system and travels quickly throughout the body. Now, a new immunotherapy is giving patients a second chance they never thought they would have.
curetoday.com
Three-Drug Regimen May Improve Survival Outcomes in Subset of Patients with Melanoma
Although triplet therapy may be effective and tolerable for patients with BRAF-mutant melanoma, each patient’s case should be considered before deciding if it is the right course of treatment, according to an expert. Treatment with Tecentriq (atezolizumab) plus vemurafenib and Cotellic (cobimetinib) demonstrated an improvement in overall survival (time...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Eyelea is Shown to Be More Effective Than Avastin at Weaning nvAMD Patients off Treatments
The early response to neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nvAMD) treatment with aflibercept (Eyelea) was much greater than the response to bevacizumab (Avastin), in hopes of weaning those affected off the therapies sooner. The early response to neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nvAMD) treatment with aflibercept (Eyelea) was much greater than the...
physiciansweekly.com
Prophylactic methylprednisolone for cardiac surgery in infants does not improve post-operative outcomes
1. In infants undergoing cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, prophylactic methylprednisolone use did not significantly reduce composite death, heart transplantation, complications, and prolonged hospital stay. 2. Prophylactic methylprednisolone use was associated with an increased risk of postoperative hyperglycemia. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Perioperative glucocorticoids have been used for decades...
targetedonc.com
MEDIOLA Update Shows Continued Efficacy for Triplet Therapy in Ovarian Cancer
Susana Banerjee, MBBS, PhD, discusses the updated results of the MEDIOLA trial of patients with ovarian cancer presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress. Susana Banerjee, MBBS, PhD, a consultant medical oncologist and research lead for the gynecology unit at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, discusses...
physiciansweekly.com
Direct-acting antiviral agents significantly lower Hepatitis C related mortality and cancer risk
1. In this retrospective cohort study, adult patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection treated with direct-acting antiviral (DAA) agents had significantly lower mortality and a 27% lower risk of developing hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) than patients with untreated HCV infection. 2. Patients who received DAA treatment for HCV had a...
KXLY
Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes Up PFS in Advanced Melanoma
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with advanced melanoma, infusion of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) is associated with significantly longer progression-free survival than ipilimumab treatment, according to a study published in the Dec. 8 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Maartje W. Rohaan, M.D., from...
physiciansweekly.com
Patient-supporter training improved patient confidence in managing diabetes
1. In this randomized control trial, providing positive support technique training to patient-supporter dyads was associated with greater patient confidence in managing diabetes. 2. However, increased patient supporter engagement did not lead to significant changes in physiological outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Diabetes is a highly prevalent health condition;...
physiciansweekly.com
Both night and non-shift shift work associated with increased dementia risk
1. In this retrospective cohort study, shift workers, defined as working outside of the normal hours of 9 am to 5 pm, were found to have a significantly higher incidence of development of dementia than non-shift workers. 2. Among shift workers, there were no differences in the incidence of dementia...
physiciansweekly.com
New York Heart Association classification may be an incomplete predictor of adverse cardiovascular outcomes
1. In this secondary analysis of the PARADIGM-HF trial, the association between the New York Heart Association (NYHA) classification and cardiovascular outcomes was ambiguous among 8326 patients. 2. While higher NYHA classification was associated with worse prognosis, NYHA Class I patients with high natriuretic peptides presented higher event rates than...
neurologylive.com
Range of Risk Factors, Comorbidities, and Prodromal Features Identified Prior to Parkinson Disease
Subsequent diagnosis of Parkinson disease was associated with a range of risk factors such as alcohol misuse and traumatic head injury, along with several other comorbidities and prodromal features. Findings from a case-control study using insurance claims of outpatient consultations highlighted several previously known early features associated with subsequent diagnosis...
physiciansweekly.com
Team-based care with a clinical decision support system reduces cardiovascular risk factors in diabetic patients
1. Team-based care with a clinical decision support system was associated with significantly reduced cardiovascular risk factors in diabetic patients. 2. Team-based care with a clinical decision support system was also associated with significantly reduced HbA1c levels. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: The prevalence of diabetes in Chinese...
physiciansweekly.com
Variations in the use of cemented implants for hip fracture repair in Nova Scotia
1. In this retrospective observational study, there were significant between-hospital and within-hospital variations of cemented implant use in Nova Scotia in patients who suffered a femoral neck fracture and who underwent hip arthroplasty. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Femoral neck fractures are a high priority area for policymakers in Canada...
U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has approved Roche Holding AG's (ROG.S) therapy for treating a type of rare cancer called follicular lymphoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for Lunsumio was based on an early-to mid-stage study that showed the drug cleared signs of cancer in patients, with most patients responding to the treatment for at least 18 months, the company said late Thursday.
physiciansweekly.com
Post-operative exclusive human milk diet improves growth in neonates with single ventricle physiology
1. In a small randomized controlled trial, the median velocity of weight gain was significantly higher at 30 days post-operatively in infants with single ventricle physiology receiving an exclusive human milk diet compared to a control group receiving a mixed human and cow’s milk diet. 2. The rate of...
physiciansweekly.com
No known association between PCSK9 gene variants and risk of heart failure
1. There was no association detected between PCSK9 gene variants and alterations in cardiac morphology. 2. The odds of having heart failure were not significantly different in individuals with PCSK9 gene variants. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Modulation of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) gene expression...
