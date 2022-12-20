Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
Godfread elected Vice President of NAIC
wdayradionow.com

Godfread elected Vice President of NAIC

(Bismarck, ND) -- Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread was elected Vice President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners for 2023 during its National Fall Meeting in Tampa. Godfread was elected Vice President after serving as Secretary-Treasurer in 2022. "It's a great honor to be supported by my insurance regulator colleagues...
wdayradionow.com
U.S. Census: North Dakota sees record population, Minnesota growth stalling
wdayradionow.com

U.S. Census: North Dakota sees record population, Minnesota growth stalling

(Fargo, ND) -- The U.S. Census Bureau is reporting record population estimates for North Dakota. Estimates released Thursday show the state's population topped 779-thousand residents as of July 1st. The numbers indicate an increase of more than 43-hundred residents from last year's estimate. North Dakota is among 32 states that...
wdayradionow.com
Travel update: I-94 closed from Jamestown to Montana border, no travel advised for most of North Dakota
wdayradionow.com

Travel update: I-94 closed from Jamestown to Montana border, no travel advised for most of North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol are closing some roads because of blizzard conditions Friday. As of 6 a.m. Friday morning, I-94 is closed from Jamestown to the Montana-North Dakota border. U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown and U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border are also closed to travelers. North Dakota Highway 46 is closed from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281.
wdayradionow.com
Eleven Crumbl Cookie locations nationwide accused of violating child labor laws
wdayradionow.com

Eleven Crumbl Cookie locations nationwide accused of violating child labor laws

(Washington, D.C) -- Crumbl Cookies is accused of violating child labor laws in 6 states, including Minnesota. The U.S. Department of Labor says eleven operators with the company let 46 children as young as 14 years old work more hours than legally allowed. The company is also accused of letting minors operate dangerous machinery. The eleven operators were fined a combined nearly 58-thousand dollars.
wdayradionow.com
Target recalls weighted blankets for children
wdayradionow.com

Target recalls weighted blankets for children

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Target is recalling more than 200-thousand weighted children's blankets after four kids got trapped -- and two died. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says a four-year-old girl and a six-year-old girl died from asphyxia in North Carolina in April from the Pillowfort product. Target and the...
