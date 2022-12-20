Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Child shot in Kansas City, police investigating circumstances
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A child under the age of five was rushed to the hospital after being shot, police say. Kansas City police were dispatched on a shooting call to the area of the 7800 block of James A. Reed Road shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday. When...
Child shot, critically hurt in KC on Christmas Eve
Kansas City police say a child under 5 years old was rushed to a hospital in critical condition following a shooting on Saturday night.
KCTV 5
Blow torch blamed for small house fire in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A small fire was caused Saturday in Olathe after an individual attempted to defrost their pipes with a blow torch. No injuries were reported in the fire, which happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of North Mahaffie and East Poplar streets. Damage to the...
KOMU
KC police make special delivery to family of hit-and-run victim
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Members of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department helped spread joy to a family in need months after their loved one was killed while riding a bike. “Today is about giving back to a family that lost a loved one,” said Kansas City Police Department...
KC Chief’s superfan remains in OK jail; accused of robbing a bank
TULSA, Okla. – A Kansas City Chief’s superfan known for wearing a wolf mask to the Chief’s football games is facing several charges in connection to a bank robbery. Xavier Michael Babudar, 28, is charged in Tulsa County District Court with assault while masked or disguised and robbery with a firearm. He is being held […]
True urban legend: Body hidden in Missouri hotel room
Spending time in a location that is foreign to you can be an exciting and interesting experience.
KCTV 5
Police on the lookout for runaway 11 year old missing overnight in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing overnight in south Kansas City, MO. Jamea Mitchell is an Black girl who is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday near 77th Street and Montgall Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Kansas City police investigate deadly shooting Wednesday in Northland
An investigation is underway after a shooting killed a person on Wednesday afternoon in the Northland.
1 killed in wreck at I-435 EB exit ramp to SB I-49 in Kansas City, Missouri
One person was killed in a wreck around 3:30 a.m. Friday in Kansas City, Missouri, in the Three Trails Crossing area.
Driver dies in Grandview Triangle crash
Kansas City police say an SUV driver died early Friday morning while trying to exit from eastbound I-435 to southbound I-49.
WIBW
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
Iowa man dies in crash on SB I-35 in Ottawa
The Ottawa Police Department says its investigators as well the Kansas Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to the deadly crash.
Victim dies from injuries following afternoon Northland shooting
Kansas City police responded to the shooting just after 3 p.m. near NE 83rd Terrace and N Denver Avenue in the area of 152 Highway.
kcur.org
Kansas City police chief says she didn't know her husband supported detective convicted of 2019 killing
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Friday that she didn’t know that her husband, who is a captain in the department, had written a letter of support for Eric DeValkenaere, the former Kansas City police detective convicted in the 2019 killing of a Black man. Graves, who was...
Kansas City woman sentenced for role in 12-year-old brother’s killing in Leavenworth
A Kansas City woman was sentenced to prison for her role in a 2021 Leavenworth County shooting that left her 12-year-old brother dead.
KCPD adopts family with 10 kids for Christmas after father’s hit-and-run death
Kansas City police play Santa after a hit-and-run crash this year took a man's life. The department adopted the family with 10 kids following their father's death earlier this year.
One year after Kansas City dad’s killing, family still waits for answers
One year after Roman Yslas, a Kansas City father of eight, was gunned down four days before Christmas, his family is still reeling from the loss.
Royals downtown stadium design consultant talks location, timeline
Populous is now consulting with the Royals on a proposed $2 billion downtown 35,000 seat stadium and ballpark district.
Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly Dec. 9 shooting in KCK
A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Dec. 9.
KCTV 5
Crime Stoppers: Derek Bridgewater
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officials have made the public aware of a man wanted on a parole violation and said to be dangerous. KC Crime Stoppers stated Derek Bridgewater violated a Missouri parole warrant for first-degree sexual assault of a child. He is described as a 27-year-old Black man,...
