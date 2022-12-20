Read full article on original website
Tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy compared to ipilimumab in advanced melanoma
1 .Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes therapy shows improvements in PFS when compared to ipilimumab. 2. All patients with tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes therapy had grade 3 or higher adverse events, mainly related to chemotherapy-related neutropenia. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Patients with metastatic melanoma have various treatment options available such as PD-1...
Patient-supporter training improved patient confidence in managing diabetes
1. In this randomized control trial, providing positive support technique training to patient-supporter dyads was associated with greater patient confidence in managing diabetes. 2. However, increased patient supporter engagement did not lead to significant changes in physiological outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Diabetes is a highly prevalent health condition;...
Prophylactic methylprednisolone for cardiac surgery in infants does not improve post-operative outcomes
1. In infants undergoing cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, prophylactic methylprednisolone use did not significantly reduce composite death, heart transplantation, complications, and prolonged hospital stay. 2. Prophylactic methylprednisolone use was associated with an increased risk of postoperative hyperglycemia. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Perioperative glucocorticoids have been used for decades...
New York Heart Association classification may be an incomplete predictor of adverse cardiovascular outcomes
1. In this secondary analysis of the PARADIGM-HF trial, the association between the New York Heart Association (NYHA) classification and cardiovascular outcomes was ambiguous among 8326 patients. 2. While higher NYHA classification was associated with worse prognosis, NYHA Class I patients with high natriuretic peptides presented higher event rates than...
Direct-acting antiviral agents significantly lower Hepatitis C related mortality and cancer risk
1. In this retrospective cohort study, adult patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection treated with direct-acting antiviral (DAA) agents had significantly lower mortality and a 27% lower risk of developing hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) than patients with untreated HCV infection. 2. Patients who received DAA treatment for HCV had a...
Post-operative exclusive human milk diet improves growth in neonates with single ventricle physiology
1. In a small randomized controlled trial, the median velocity of weight gain was significantly higher at 30 days post-operatively in infants with single ventricle physiology receiving an exclusive human milk diet compared to a control group receiving a mixed human and cow’s milk diet. 2. The rate of...
Meta-analysis shows significant decrease in age-related macular degeneration risk with metformin use
1. In a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies on patients with diabetes, metformin use was associated with a significant 19% decrease in odds of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). 2. Analysis by racial and ethnic subgroups showed that metformin was associated with significantly decreased odds of AMD in Black...
No known association between PCSK9 gene variants and risk of heart failure
1. There was no association detected between PCSK9 gene variants and alterations in cardiac morphology. 2. The odds of having heart failure were not significantly different in individuals with PCSK9 gene variants. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Modulation of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) gene expression...
Team-based care with a clinical decision support system reduces cardiovascular risk factors in diabetic patients
1. Team-based care with a clinical decision support system was associated with significantly reduced cardiovascular risk factors in diabetic patients. 2. Team-based care with a clinical decision support system was also associated with significantly reduced HbA1c levels. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: The prevalence of diabetes in Chinese...
Fecal microbiota transplantation not associated with weight loss in bariatric surgery patients
1. In this randomized controlled trial, from baseline to 4 months following fecal microbiota transplant (FMT) or placebo in obese adult patients, there was no statistically significant reduction in weight compared to baseline or between the two groups. 2. Following bariatric surgery, there was a significant reduction in weight in...
Sulthiame may be a safe and effective medication for severe obstructive sleep apnea
1. In this randomized controlled trial, sulthiame was shown to be a safe oral medication that can improve sleep apnea symptoms. 2. However, the medication sulthiame was associated with more adverse events, such as paresthesia and headaches, compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is...
Both night and non-shift shift work associated with increased dementia risk
1. In this retrospective cohort study, shift workers, defined as working outside of the normal hours of 9 am to 5 pm, were found to have a significantly higher incidence of development of dementia than non-shift workers. 2. Among shift workers, there were no differences in the incidence of dementia...
Evolving standard of care guidelines have improved outcomes in hospitalized COVID-19 patients
1. Within the Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial (ACCT) series, improvement in standard of care (SOC) alone contributed to better recovery and survival in patients hospitalized with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). 2. Changes in the patient cohort composition contributed to improved outcomes from ACTT-1 to ACTT-2. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good)
Variations in the use of cemented implants for hip fracture repair in Nova Scotia
1. In this retrospective observational study, there were significant between-hospital and within-hospital variations of cemented implant use in Nova Scotia in patients who suffered a femoral neck fracture and who underwent hip arthroplasty. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Femoral neck fractures are a high priority area for policymakers in Canada...
Evaluation of Procedure Pain in COVID-19 Patients in the Intensive Care Unit
The following is a summary of “Assessment of Procedural Pain in Patients with COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit” published in the October 2022 issue of Pain Management by Erden et al. The purpose of this research was to quantify the level of discomfort associated with various medical...
MINI’s Applicability and Practicality in Aging and MCI Sufferers
The following is a summary of the “Usability and feasibility validation of the social robot MINI in people with dementia and mild cognitive impairment; a study protocol” published in the December 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Asl et al. Individuals with dementia and mild cognitive impairment (MCI) may...
A “MAST”er Shift for COPD Utilizing Chymase-1?
The following is a summary of “Chymase-1: a “MAST”-er switch in COPD?” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Kliment et al. One of the most important defining aspects of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the development of chronic inflammation in the lung tissue and airways. Therefore, this is one of the most essential identifying characteristics. In recent years, researchers have concluded that mast cells have a role in a variety of disorders, one of which is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (also known as COPD) [1–4].
Brown Adipose Tissue Thermogenesis Affected by GIP in Type 1 Diabetes as Compared to White Adipose Tissue Transcriptome
The following is a summary of “GIP Affects Hepatic Fat and Brown Adipose Tissue Thermogenesis but Not White Adipose Tissue Transcriptome in Type 1 Diabetes,” published in the December 2022 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Heimbürger, et al. It had been suggested that insulin-independent effects on...
US Depression Patients’ Compliance to Antihypertensive Therapy
The following is a summary of the “Adherence to prescribed antihypertensive medication among patients with depression in the United States” published in the December 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Liu et al. Patients with hypertension and depression do worse than those with only hypertension. In addition, hypertension patients’...
Assessing the Burden of RSV in Children & Adults
RSV was associated with significant morbidity among children and adults, and clinicians ‘should not underestimate’ the burden of RSV, according to a new study. “RSV is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide in children aged under 5,” Francesca Knapper, MBBS, BSc, and colleagues wrote. “Children are predominately affected, with the greatest burden of disease in [children younger than 1]. … In adults, the burden of disease is less well understood.”
