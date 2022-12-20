SleazyWorld Go is just warming up. The “Sleazy Flow” rapper HNHH to discuss his breakout year, relationship with Tech N9ne, and leaving behind a legacy like Juice WRLD. When those haunting piano keys and rattling bass hits, you know it’s going down. SleazyWorld Go catapulted into our collective consciousness earlier this year with the release of “Sleazy Flow” – a song that cemented his fate as a frontrunner of the new generation of artists. At the time, SleazyWorld Go lost his YouTube page and had to rebuild the momentum from scratch. However, he created a new YouTube channel where he dropped “Sleazy Flow” and soon after, it formed a life of its own.

2 DAYS AGO