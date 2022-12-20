Read full article on original website
Future’s First-Born Son Addresses What It’s Like To Have The Rapper As His Dad
The 20-year-old addressed the situation in a recent appearance on “The Progress Report.”. As a father of seven, Future is certainly a busy man behind the scenes. He’s also evidently no stranger to baby mama drama. However, Jakobi Wilburn, the 39-year-old’s first-born son, recently spoke out about what...
Clive Davis Explains Whitney Houston’s Love Affair With Robyn Crawford
Robyn was Whitney’s assistant and wrote a book about her love affair with the late icon. As I Wanna Dance with Somebody receives mixed reviews, Clive Davis sheds light on Whitney Houston and her personal life. Davis is responsible for shaping the superstar careers of legendary artists, including Houston. For years, he has teased he would produce his own Houston biopic, and finally, the music executive delivered.
Ari Fletcher Believes She’s Owed An Apology After G Herbo Admits To Cheating
Taina once called it “lies” that Herbo was with her while still in a relationship with Ari. He now admits it. It looks as if G Herbo’s recent interview with Yung Miami has changed how some people view Ari Fletcher. Herbo and Fletcher were once in love and even welcomed a son, but the relationship didn’t last. There were also rumors of infidelity—notably, gossip surrounding Herbo cheating on Fletcher with his girlfriend, Taina Williams.
Seddy Hendrinx Says He’s Going To Save Hip-Hop In “On The Come Up.”
Seddy Hendrinx has ambitious plans. On the latest episode of “On The Come Up,” the “Well Sed” artist details his elaborate dream collab, working with DJ Drama, and more. When the psychedelic hues of Jimi Hendrix meet the eccentricities of Future, an artist like Seddy Hendrinx...
Ari Lennox Says Her “Age/Sex/Location” Tour Will Be Her Last
The “Queen Space” singer will start he North America tour next month. After announcing her “Age/Sex/Location” North America tour last month, Ari Lennox has revealed that it will be her last. Shouting out her supporters, she told her European fans that they won’t get to witness her solo tour “due to reasons out of my control.”
Wiz Khalifa Says He Wants To Face Lil Wayne In A Verzuz Battle
In a recent interview with Superstar Jay, the “Black and Yellow” rapper said the face-off would be “fun.”. Wiz Khalifa has been a staple in the hip-hop game for over a decade now. At this point, he’s stacked up quite the impressive discography sprawling across countless mixtapes,...
Ice Cube Recalls 2Pac Saying He Wanted To Make Music Like N.W.A.
Ice Cube reflected on his friendship with 2Pac while speaking with Talib Kweli on “People’s Party.”. Ice Cube reflected on meeting 2Pac during a recent appearance on Talib Kweli‘s People’s Party podcast. Appearing alongside E-40 and Too $hort, Cube remarked that 2Pac once said he wanted to make music like N.W.A.
Kash Doll Denies Pardison Fontaine Abused Her
The pair reportedly dated years ago and Kash is shutting down gossip after Pardison’s recent note about supporting women facing injustice. The Tory Lanez trial has placed several names in a controversial spotlight, but Kash Doll doesn’t want to be roped in. As the jury deliberates and Hip Hop waits to hear Lanez’s fate, conversations have erupted across social media. Megan Thee Stallion accused Lanez of shooting her in the feet in July 2020. He has adamantly denied the allegations and pointed the finger at Kelsey Harris, Megan’s former best friend.
CJ Fly Shares New Song, “TOP”
Seasoned Brooklyn MC CJ Fly is back with a new single, “TOP.” After this year’s EP, The PhaRaOh’s Return, it seems Fly continued honing that boom-bap sound. In particular, this track is one of the rapper’s most boastful, confident, and self-referential in regards to the rap game. On this song, CJ is hungry, focused on getting his proper flowers for his talent, and displaying it in full.
Rich Homie Quan Says Lil Dicky Reminds Him Of Kanye West
Rich Homie Quan recently compared Lil Dicky to Kanye West. Rich Homie Quan says that Lil Dicky reminds him of Kanye West in terms of being a “perfectionist.” Quan discussed working with Dicky for his song, “$ave Dat Money,” during a recent interview with HipHopDX. “Lil...
Comedian Gerald Huston Says Blac Chyna Hit Him In The Mouth
The video of the incident resurfaced and now people are calling out Huston for seemingly antagonizing the situation. She has been accused of violence in the past, and Gerald Huston is sharing his story about Blac Chyna. The comedian was recently a guest on No Jumper and during the chat, he was asked about pranks. The host wanted to know if any of them “got too intense,” and Huston quickly shared his story about the model.
Big Mo Feels “Chosen” On His 5-Track EP Feat. Ye Ali, Nessly, And More
Yet another new artist joining the HNHH ranks this weekend is Big Mo. On Friday (December 23), he dropped off his 5-track Chosen EP, following singles like “Falling 4 U” and “Broken” with Ye Ali that helped launch him to fame in 2020. The “Lean &...
Tafia’s New Single Reminds You To “Stand On Bidness”
In the spirit of giving, we have more new music for your listening pleasure this Christmas. Next on our list of hot recent arrivals is Tafia’s “Stand On Bidness,” which made its official debut on December 20th. The Dream Chasers artist‘s track came with a Skeeboe-directed music...
Barack Obama Shares Favorite Songs Of 2022 Featuring Beyoncé, SZA, & More
Barack Obama has shared his favorite songs of 2022. Barack Obama has shared a list of his favorite songs from 2022 on social media. The star-studded group features Kendrick Lamar, Ethel Cain, Beyoncé, SiR, Steve Lacy, and many more. “I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist...
Chrisean Rock & Blueface Fight About Their Relationship Status On “Crazy In Love”
As her man takes a trip to Las Vegas, the 22-year-old gets particularly emotional in front of the cameras while fretting about his fidelity. The third episode of Zeus’ Crazy In Love is quickly approaching. Those who have tuned into the show so far are curious as to what will happen next. In the premiere, Blueface was hit by his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock’s father. By next Sunday, though, he got his lick back – but not before he was additionally confronted by his partner’s older brother.
SleazyWorld Go On His Breakout Year, “Sleazy Flow” Success & Lil Baby & Offset Relationships
SleazyWorld Go is just warming up. The “Sleazy Flow” rapper HNHH to discuss his breakout year, relationship with Tech N9ne, and leaving behind a legacy like Juice WRLD. When those haunting piano keys and rattling bass hits, you know it’s going down. SleazyWorld Go catapulted into our collective consciousness earlier this year with the release of “Sleazy Flow” – a song that cemented his fate as a frontrunner of the new generation of artists. At the time, SleazyWorld Go lost his YouTube page and had to rebuild the momentum from scratch. However, he created a new YouTube channel where he dropped “Sleazy Flow” and soon after, it formed a life of its own.
Yung Miami & G Herbo Discuss Cheating And Sneaky Links On “Caresha Please”
Elsewhere in their interview, the City Girl told her fellow artist that she wasn’t surprised by news of Diddy’s new baby. Just a few weeks ago, Yung Miami was hinting at the possibility of having to cancel her award-winning Caresha Please podcast. At the time, the reasoning she gave is that her fellow celebrities are afraid of the smoke. However, one rapper has since come forward and was feeling brave enough to be grilled by the City Girl in her hot seat – G Herbo.
Baby Money Drops New Song & Video, “American Gangsta”
Detroit’s Baby Money is one of the hottest rappers in his city right now. As he continues his hot streak, he returned on Thursday (December 22) to drop off yet another certified banger. The music video arrived on Tuesday (December 20), a couple days before the song officially landed...
Ellen Degeneres Honors Stephen “tWitch” Boss With Holiday Message
Ellen Degeneres reflected on the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss on Friday. Ellen Degeneres shared an emotional video message regarding the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss on Instagram, Friday. In the post, Degeneres admitted that the last several days have been hard on her following her former colleague’s passing.
Joe Budden Says Rappers Should Have To Take A “Hip-Hop SAT Test” Before Signing Record Deal
The former rapper made the comments in a recent appearance on the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast. Joe Budden has never been afraid to speak his mind on any topic within the music industry. As a result, the media personality has continually seen himself in some controversial headlines. His...
