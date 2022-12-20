ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Some Ukrainians rebuke Russia by moving up Christmas

Some in Ukraine are celebrating Christmas Sunday, Dec. 25, in a break from their traditional Jan. 7 observance. Why it matters: The date shift is a cultural and religious rebuke of Russia, whose Orthodox church continues to follow the Julian calendar, and a further hewing to Western societies that follow the Georgian calendar.
Axios

Paris police, protesters clash after deadly shooting at cultural center

Protesters and police clashed in Paris on Saturday, a day after a gunman killed three people and left three others wounded at a Kurdish community center, CNN reports. Driving the news: Local Kurdish community members called for justice after Friday's deadly shooting at the Ahmet-Kaya Kurdish cultural center. Police fired...
Axios

Sam Bankman-Fried to face fraud charges after extradition to U.S.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was in FBI custody on Wednesday night after agreeing to be extradited from the Bahamas to the U.S., American officials said. Driving the news: Bankman-Fried was arrested by Bahamas officials last week after a U.S. criminal complaint was filed against him, accusing him of engaging in a scheme to defraud FTX customers.
Axios

Taliban bar women from working at NGOs

The Taliban on Saturday ordered all non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to stop employing women, AP reports. The big picture: The order is the new government's latest attempt to restrict women's rights and freedoms in the country, and comes just days after the Taliban also banned women from attending universities. It...
Axios

Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250 million bond

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was released Thursday on $250 million bond after appearing in a New York court. Why it matters: The controversial crypto wunderkind was extradited to the U.S. Wednesday following his arrest in the Bahamas last week. He has been accused in a U.S. criminal complaint of defrauding FTX customers.
Axios

Mossad chief: Iran could soon "widen and broaden" weapons shipments to Russia

Mossad director David Barnea said on Thursday Israel has intelligence that shows Iran is secretly planning to soon "widen and broaden" its shipments of sophisticated weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine. Why it matters: Barnea's warning marks the first time an Israeli official has publicly commented on Iran's...
Axios

Scoop: Egypt holding up Red Sea island deal, sources say

Egypt is holding up the implementation of an agreement over two strategic Red Sea islands that paved the way for Saudi Arabia to take steps toward normalizing relations with Israel, according to four Israeli officials and one U.S. source. Why it matters: The agreement, which was composed of a series...
Axios

President Zelensky's historic visit to Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for his first international trip since Russia invaded Ukraine over 300 days ago. Zelensky met with Biden and spoke to a joint session of Congress. Plus, a look back at the year in tech. And, the story of a life-changing...
Axios

Zelensky to America: "Russian tyranny has lost control over us"

In his first international trip since Russia invaded Ukraine 300 days ago, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Congress and American people for their steadfast support of his country. Driving the news: Zelensky told a joint session of Congress that "against all odds and doom-and-gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn’t fall." "Your money...
Axios

Support for Ukraine has shattered experts' predictions — and Putin's

Ten months after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, the West remains united in its staggering support for Ukraine. The big picture: Neither the sheer scale of the global response, nor the West's ability to maintain it, seemed inevitable — or even likely — when the invasion began. But the support for Ukraine has changed the course of that war and sent a signal that the West may be more united overall than some experts believed.
Axios

NGOs suspend Afghanistan operations after Taliban ban women

Major international aid groups suspended their operations in Afghanistan on Sunday after the Taliban banned all foreign and domestic non-governmental organizations from employing women. Why it matters: Afghanistan faces one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. NGOs like Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council, CARE, the International Rescue Committee...
Axios

Top Biden administration cyber official planning to step down

Chris Inglis, the first-ever national cyber director, is preparing to step down after spending the last 18 months standing up the new White House office, two sources familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: The move, which could happen as early as next month and was first reported...
Axios

Axios

