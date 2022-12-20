Up to 10 people are reportedly missing in western Australia after an avalanche on Christmas Day. About 200 rescue workers were searching for people feared buried under the snow near the town of Zuers in a free skiing area. The avalanche occurred at around 3pm on the Trittkopf mountain. Several helicopters and search teams were deployed soon afterwards and one person has been rescued. Searchlights were set up on the snow mass to continue the search after darkness fell, and dogs were being used to try to find the missing.“We are doing everything we can to rescue the winter...

2 HOURS AGO