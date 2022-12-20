2 people fatally struck by subway train in Chelsea, major impacts to L service

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man and woman were struck and killed by a subway train in Chelsea on Tuesday morning, leading to extensive service delays on the L line.

The pair were struck by an L train at the 14th Street/Sixth Avenue station around 10:30 a.m., police said.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths wasn’t immediately known, nor was the relationship between the two of them.

Sources told 1010 WINS that the woman, 63, of Brooklyn, was found under the train. The man, 44, from Long Island, was found in a space between the train and the platform around the sixth or seventh car.

Investigators believe she may have fallen between the car when the train was stopped and that he then went down after her, the sources said.

The FDNY said the call first came in as a person on the tracks in cardiac arrest.

Mayor Eric Adams told reporters that he doesn't believe it was a criminal act, such as a shoving.

“The investigators are doing their job [...] so they’re going to stitch it all together,” the mayor said. “But it does not appear to be a criminal act at this time.”

The L train was initially suspended in both directions. By 1 p.m., trains were running with extensive delays between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Listen to 1010 WINS or head to mta.info for the latest transit updates.

If you are in a crisis or have a family member or friend who needs help, you are not alone. Contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day.