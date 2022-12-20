ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

WGAL

PPL opens warming centers

PPL Electric is opening warming centers in Central Pennsylvania. These warming centers will offer heat, outlets to charge devices (bring your own charging blocks and cords), hot coffee and water for any customer who loses power during the storm. Centers will be open on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 7 a.m....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Overnight house fire in York County

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in York County early Saturday morning. Officials say the fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 17000 block of Whaltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township. Fire crews fought the fire in a temperature of 2 degrees with a -12...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Person wounded in York County shooting

WEST YORK, Pa. — West York Police are investigating a shooting. Emergency dispatchers say the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dewey and West Market streets in West York Borough. There is no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Christmas Eve York County shooting

WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas Eve in York County. According to West York Borough Police, officers are currently investigating a shooting at W. Market & Dewey Streets. Residents are being asked by police to avoid the area. It has been reported...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike

Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire destroys home in Dauphin County

PENBROOK, Pa. — Residents of a home in Dauphin County are displaced after a fire hit on Thursday night. The fire happened on the 2000 block of Hoffer Street in Penbrook just after 8 p.m. According to emergency dispatch, no injuries were reported but the Red Cross has been...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Speed, road restrictions lifted in Pa. as winter storm moves through into N.J. (UPDATE)

UPDATE: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation about 3 p.m. Friday said it had lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restriction announced earlier in the day for a region encompassing the Lehigh Valley. PennDOT said it would continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Warming center to open in Downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A temporary warming center is being set up in downtown Harrisburg because of the bitterly cold temperatures impacting the Midstate. According to Dauphin County officials, the warming center will be at 309 Market Street in Downtown Harrisburg where the former Rite Aid was located. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Very cold Christmas Eve ahead for the Harrisburg area

The Harrisburg area is under a wind chill advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. The National Weather Service issues the advisory when the wind chill could be life threatening if action is not taken. The wind chill advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting

York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Flooding shuts down two roads in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Flooding has shut down two roads in York County as an arctic front blows into south-central Pennsylvania. The following two roads are closed due to flooding:. Conewago Creek Road is shut down in both directions between Bowers Bridge Road and PA 181, George Street Ext.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Touring A Quaint Town On A Horse-Drawn Carriage

MARIETTA, Pa. — The sound was what everyone noticed first. It felt out of place on a bustling city street. Clip-clop. Clip-clop. One felt compelled to turn and look, even though there’s no other creature that makes such a sound. It was obviously a horse. But what was it doing here?
MARIETTA, PA
