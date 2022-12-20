Read full article on original website
WGAL
PPL opens warming centers
PPL Electric is opening warming centers in Central Pennsylvania. These warming centers will offer heat, outlets to charge devices (bring your own charging blocks and cords), hot coffee and water for any customer who loses power during the storm. Centers will be open on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 7 a.m....
Firefighters battle Christmas Eve morning fire in bitterly cold temperatures at central Pa. home
Firefighters from several departments were called out to an early Christmas Eve morning fire in Dauphin County in frigid cold temperatures. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 2000 block of River Road in Londonderry Township early Saturday morning, according to the Lower Swatara Fire Department. The Londonderry Fire...
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $67.5M
The price tag was $67.5 million. That’s how much Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. paid for the Lower Paxton Township-based Colonial Commons shopping center, according to Dauphin County records.
Private Pennsylvania oasis has everything — even a place to park a plane. Take a look
“You’re cleared for landing!”
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
WGAL
Overnight house fire in York County
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in York County early Saturday morning. Officials say the fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 17000 block of Whaltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township. Fire crews fought the fire in a temperature of 2 degrees with a -12...
WGAL
Person wounded in York County shooting
WEST YORK, Pa. — West York Police are investigating a shooting. Emergency dispatchers say the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dewey and West Market streets in West York Borough. There is no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.
abc27.com
Police investigating Christmas Eve York County shooting
WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas Eve in York County. According to West York Borough Police, officers are currently investigating a shooting at W. Market & Dewey Streets. Residents are being asked by police to avoid the area. It has been reported...
Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike
Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
WGAL
Fire destroys home in Dauphin County
PENBROOK, Pa. — Residents of a home in Dauphin County are displaced after a fire hit on Thursday night. The fire happened on the 2000 block of Hoffer Street in Penbrook just after 8 p.m. According to emergency dispatch, no injuries were reported but the Red Cross has been...
Speed, road restrictions lifted in Pa. as winter storm moves through into N.J. (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation about 3 p.m. Friday said it had lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restriction announced earlier in the day for a region encompassing the Lehigh Valley. PennDOT said it would continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
abc27.com
Warming center to open in Downtown Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A temporary warming center is being set up in downtown Harrisburg because of the bitterly cold temperatures impacting the Midstate. According to Dauphin County officials, the warming center will be at 309 Market Street in Downtown Harrisburg where the former Rite Aid was located. The...
Very cold Christmas Eve ahead for the Harrisburg area
The Harrisburg area is under a wind chill advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. The National Weather Service issues the advisory when the wind chill could be life threatening if action is not taken. The wind chill advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster...
Drivers advised to avoid Dauphin County intersection following water main break
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — According to Middletown Borough Police Department, a water main break is causing icy roadway conditions for drivers. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area of Spruce Street between Hillside and Beachwood roads. A large water main break is covering the road with water, which...
Pa. Army mom returns early from deployment to surprise kids at school
A Milton Hershey School family has been reunited just in time for the holidays. Four of the school’s students - Nadia, in fifth grade; Khaan in third; Leyla in first grade; and Kivanc in kindergarten - were surprised on Thursday morning with the early arrival of their mother, U.S. Army Specialist Masallah Sema.
Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting
York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
local21news.com
Temporary pop up shelter announced in Lancaster County as temperatures plummet
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lancaster County Food Hub has announced it will be hosting a Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority/Homeless Coalition pop up emergency shelter during the extreme weather conditions. According to officials, in responding to the extreme weather CODE BLUE that is expected this weekend, the...
WGAL
Flooding shuts down two roads in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Flooding has shut down two roads in York County as an arctic front blows into south-central Pennsylvania. The following two roads are closed due to flooding:. Conewago Creek Road is shut down in both directions between Bowers Bridge Road and PA 181, George Street Ext.
Coroner called to scene of crash in Lancaster County: Report
The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Lancaster County, according to WGAL. The news station says the crash occurred near Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road in Salisbury Township. The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the news report.
Lancaster Farming
Touring A Quaint Town On A Horse-Drawn Carriage
MARIETTA, Pa. — The sound was what everyone noticed first. It felt out of place on a bustling city street. Clip-clop. Clip-clop. One felt compelled to turn and look, even though there’s no other creature that makes such a sound. It was obviously a horse. But what was it doing here?
