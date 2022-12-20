ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stabbed at NYC homeless shelter; 1 arrested, another still at large

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Officials are investigating a stabbing attack on a homeless man by two people inside a Manhattan homeless shelter early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

At about 2:45 a.m., the 34-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest inside a homeless shelter near West 25th Street in Chelsea, police said.

According to officials, the victim knew the two suspects who attacked him.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, cops said.

One suspect was arrested while the other attacker fled the shelter, police said.

pix11.com

Bouncer critically injured in fight outside NYC bar, police say

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer was badly injured in a fight outside a Chelsea bar Saturday morning, police said. The bouncer and another man came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect punched the bouncer in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement, officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD cop stabbed, wounded in Bronx on Christmas Eve, visited in hospital by Mayor Adams

An NYPD cop was stabbed and wounded responding to a Bronx 911 call on Christmas Eve, cops said Sunday. Officer Lin Zhen was responding to a call for an emotionally disturbed person on DeKalb Ave. near E. 212th St. about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday when he was knifed in the right arm. Zhen, 34, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. At 10 p.m. on Saturday, Mayor Adams ...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Swedish tourists robbed at NYC subway station on Christmas

Two tourists from Sweden were among at least three straphangers robbed in the city Christmas morning, police said. The targeted foreigners, a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, were standing on the southbound R train platform at 25th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, around 9:30 a.m. when a male crook approached them, “simulated a firearm” and demanded they hand over their things, according to the NYPD. The robber made off with the pair’s cellphones, wallets, cash and a purse, cops said. The suspect wore orange sneakers, a gray coat, blue jeans and a black face mask and had an Adidas backpack, NYPD said. The crime...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Cops hunt for gunman in brazen afternoon slaying in NYC

A brazen gunman gunned down a man in Queens and cops are reaching out to the public in hopes of tracking down the killer. The suspect peppered Elgin Reynolds, 40, with gunfire after approaching the victim on 165th Street, near Jamaica Avenue at about 12:15 p.m. Friday, police said. Reynolds tried to “evade” his attacker, but the gunman shot him in the leg, torso and face, cops said. Medics rushed the Harlem man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The suspect ran northbound on 165th Street toward 89th Avenue where he stepped into a white sedan, authorities said. The NYPD on Saturday released surveillance photos and a video clip of the suspect, described as 40-45 years old, standing between 6 foot and 6 foot 2, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, green pants, brown boots and a black “du-rag,” cops said.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

NYC robbery crews drug unsuspecting men, some fatally

NEW YORK — (AP) — Multiple people have been fatally poisoned with narcotics in what investigators say were schemes by criminal crews to incapacitate and rob people at New York City bars and nightclubs. The killings — at least five, according to police — stretch back months and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry

A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man randomly punched walking down street in Manhattan: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A 72-year-old man was randomly punched while walking down the street in Manhattan, police said. The victim was walking on the sidewalk on the Upper East Side near Third Avenue and East 81st Street when a stranger punched him in the chest unprovoked, according to the NYPD. The incident […]
MANHATTAN, NY
