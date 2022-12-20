Man stabbed at NYC homeless shelter; 1 arrested, another still at large

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Officials are investigating a stabbing attack on a homeless man by two people inside a Manhattan homeless shelter early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

At about 2:45 a.m., the 34-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest inside a homeless shelter near West 25th Street in Chelsea, police said.

According to officials, the victim knew the two suspects who attacked him.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, cops said.

One suspect was arrested while the other attacker fled the shelter, police said.