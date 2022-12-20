ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Met to investigate Tory MP Bob Stewart over alleged racial abuse

By Jessica Elgot
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ZvEq_0joz7OQ100
Bob Stewart was involved in a confrontation outside a reception hosted by the Bahraini embassy. Photograph: Moosa Mohammed

Police are to investigate an allegation of racial abuse after the Guardian revealed a confrontation in which the Tory MP Bob Stewart told an activist to “go back to Bahrain” .

Scotland Yard has said it will investigate video footage after a complaint from Sayed Alwadaei, the director of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (Bird), who had an angry exchange with Stewart outside a reception hosted by the Bahraini embassy.

Stewart has apologised for the remarks and said he should not have been provoked by Alwadaei’s “taunting” – which the activist said did not constitute a real apology.

Alwadaei is heard asking Stewart about a trip paid for by the Bahraini government in the run-up to its elections, saying, “how much did you sell yourself to the Bahraini regime?”

In response, the MP for Beckenham is heard saying: “Get stuffed. Bahrain’s a great place. End of.” And then he is heard saying: “Go away, I hate you.” Stewart then says: “Go back to Bahrain.” After another comment from Alwadaei, he adds: “Now you shut up you stupid man.” He then says: “You’re taking money off my country, go away.”

Alwadaei, who won an Index on Censorship award in 2020 , was imprisoned and tortured in Bahrain for taking part in a pro-democracy uprising in 2011 and after being sentenced sought political asylum in the UK in 2012, where he co-founded Bird. He is a regular protester at events hosted by Bahrain in the UK and at visits by the government and royal family.

The Met confirmed it had received a report “from a man alleging he had been verbally racially abused” outside the Foreign Office’s Lancaster House on 14 December. “Officers from Westminster CID [Criminal Investigation Department] are investigating,” the statement added.

Alwadaei told the Guardian he would be interviewed by police this week. “I found Mr Stewart’s comments to the press deeply offensive. Instead of approaching me directly to give a genuine apology, he is now attempting to blame me for his own inexcusable behaviour,” he said.

“Being on the receiving end of his abusive comments, ‘I hate you’ and ‘go back to Bahrain’, is hard to describe. I have reported the incident to the police as a racially motivated hate crime.”

Stewart told the Guardian when the video came to light that he apologised for his remarks and said Alwadaei had “persistently taunted me by saying I had taken money from Bahrain”.

“I admit I fell for the taunts and should not have responded which I regret,” he said. “My comments were meant to tell them they could protest safely in Bahrain … Bahrain gets a very unfair press and I feel that strongly.

“I am sorry if anyone thought I was being racist in any way. Honestly I was not. I wish now I had not been drawn by the taunts – a mistake – but I was and I repeat, I apologise for that. The last thing I meant to be was racist as I have so many good Bahraini friends.”

Stewart said he defended Bahrain because he was stationed there in 1969 and said he had seen the country progress.

Stewart has been on two trips to Bahrain , paid for by the country’s government, since 2021. Last month, according to the register of members’ interests, he visited the Bahrain airshow and met the foreign minister, declaring a cost of £1,245.56 for the five-day trip.

He also declared another trip in November 2021, including flights, accommodation and meals with a value of £5,349 as part of the parliamentary delegation to the thinktank International Institute for Strategic Studies’ Manama Dialogue.

A Conservative party spokesperson said: “We have an established code of conduct and formal processes where complaints can be made in confidence. This process is rightly confidential.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Killing of artist brothers shatters Mexico City’s veneer of safety

The two brothers’ bodies were found in a cellar, bound hand and foot, their heads wrapped in packing tape. Their elderly uncle, who had also been murdered, lay nearby. The grisly discovery, announced by authorities on Sunday, has rocked Mexico City, piercing the veneer of relative safety that has long characterised the capital, an oasis of tentative calm in a country awash with violence.
The Guardian

Tim Dowling: my wife clicks on a button that ruins five people’s Christmas

We’re escaping the festive season by going to Morocco. Or at least, we were …. It was my wife’s idea: to escape Christmas by going someplace they don’t have it. She found cheap flights and whipped up sufficient enthusiasm among our three sons to persuade them to pay for their flights. We’d all spend Christmas together, in Morocco.
The Guardian

What time should Christmas dinner be served? We ask an expert

There’s a lot to think about during the festive season, but can Christopher Winn, author of The Book of Christmas: The Hidden Stories Behind Our Festive Traditions, help us figure out at least one conundrum: what time should people sit down to eat?. If I had to guess, I’d...
The Guardian

The fine art of detecting political bullshit

Aditya Chakrabortty (Here’s the essential skill for assessing our politics: knowing the difference between lies and bullshit, 22 December) asks why so many people buy into political bullshit. I think the answer is that some people have the cognitive ability to choose their own facts and reality, and to believe in these wholeheartedly.
The Guardian

Thom Bell: the musical maverick who shaped Philly soul

Thom Bell, along with Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, was part of the holy trinity of Philly soul – the lustrous, aspirational sound that bossed the US R&B charts between the peaks of Motown in the 60s and disco in the late 70s. Bell was a supremely confident, classically trained songwriter and arranger who introduced the celeste, the french horn and the harpsichord to soul music. The results were classicssuch as Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time) for the Delfonics, Back Stabbers for the O’Jays and You Make Me Feel Brand New by the Stylistics.
The Guardian

Men admit break-in at Hampshire zoo in which giraffes and tigers suffered

Two men have admitted breaking into a zoo and damaging the penguin and giraffe enclosures during an incident in which a bottle was allegedly thrown at a giraffe’s head. Nathan Daniels, 21, admitted damaging the penguin enclosure at Marwell zoo, near Southampton, while Bradley Green, 24, admitted damaging an enclosure containing giraffes.
The Guardian

Seven people with British links arrested in Iran over protests

Seven people with links to Britain have been arrested by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards over anti-government protests that have snowballed across the country in recent months, according to reports. The people arrested, some of whom are dual nationals, were detained while trying to leave Iran, according to Reuters, citing a...
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Zelenskiy in Washington: a pivotal moment

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s highly choreographed visit to Washington was a significant international moment. Not long ago, Mr Zelenskiy had been adamant that his place was always on the frontline with his people. This week, however, he made a lightning trip in person, via Poland, to Washington itself, meeting President Joe Biden at the White House and delivering a primetime address to the US Congress before heading back into his suffering country less than 24 hours later.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

How Simon Callow met Sebastian Fox: ‘I thought, gosh, he’s very attractive from behind’

Had their mutual friend been successful at previously setting up Sebastian Fox, he might never have introduced him – twice – to the actor Simon Callow. In early 2012, Sebastian was at a Prokofiev concert performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra, at which Simon was the narrator. He had been invited by their friend Tim Walker, then the chief executive of the orchestra, who took him backstage afterwards to meet Simon. “It was very rushed,” remembers Simon. “It was really about one and a half minutes.”
The Guardian

He gave me a battered copy of a book I already owned, and I felt I’d come home – the Christmas present I’ll never forget

I have an embarrassing secret. I love getting presents. I know it is supposed to be more blessed to give than to receive. I know that 50% of all Christmas gifts are grudging Secret Santa purchases, and 100% of those are always the third item in a Boots 3-for-2 special – a Soap & Glory shower puff. And I know I’m too old and too ugly for stockings and surprises. First, I’m at a truly privileged point in my life where I already have everything I already need. Second, my top gift from Christmas 2021 was a high-sided sauté pan. I’m not going to wake up on 25 December and find a shiny bicycle under the tree.
The Guardian

Edward Enninful: ‘In African families, you can be one of three things: a doctor, a lawyer or a failure’

Born in Ghana, Enninful, 50, came to the UK as a refugee. After a stint as a model, he became fashion director of i-D at just 18, and went on to work for W magazine and US Vogue. In 2016, he was awarded an OBE for services to diversity in the fashion industry, and the following year he became editor-in-chief of British Vogue. In 2020, he was also made European editorial director of Vogue. This year, he published the memoir, A Visible Man. He lives in London with his husband.
The Guardian

Suella Braverman should watch Paddington to learn how to treat refugees

May I suggest that during this festive season, Suella Braverman and the cabinet watch the film Paddington. The Brown family exemplifies many of us who welcome refugees into our homes and lives, and recognise the enormous mutual benefits of sharing our lives with those from different cultures. Penelope Alford. London.
The Guardian

Jean Biddle obituary

My mother, Jean Biddle, who has died aged 95, was an advocate for disabled children and served as superintendent physiotherapist for the London borough of Hounslow. Born in Bangor, north Wales, Jean was the daughter of Alys (nee Wood) and Eric Hamilton. When Jean was four, her father went from being a mathematics lecturer at Bangor University to principal of Borough Road College, a teacher training institute in Isleworth, west London.
The Guardian

Kathryn Heyman: ‘Running at happiness is a bit like running at a rainbow’

‘Happiness found her like a train on a track,” sings Florence Welch in Dog Days. When I first heard that song, it hit me with the force of a railway engine, the shock of recognition. Happiness found me late. Until my early 20s, misery was my guide, and when happiness became my companion, I distrusted it. For years, I watched it carefully, sure it would abandon me and return my life to its natural state, the state I’d wrenched myself out of.
The Guardian

The Guardian

540K+
Followers
123K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy