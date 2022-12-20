ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Victim identified in fatal Augusta Road shooting

By Rob Jones
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies responded to the report of a shooting on Augusta Road near White Horse Road in Greenville around 10:30AM Monday.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner's office has identified the victim as 29 year-old Zavier Diquan Williams.

A person of interest has been detained, and an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

