Woman reports gun missing, elementary school administrators find it in her son’s backpack

By Mike De Nardo
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A lockdown has been lifted at Farrell Elementary School in Northeast Philadelphia after police say a student brought a gun to school Tuesday morning.

The student’s mother noticed one of her guns was missing, so she notified the school via email.

Administrators searched the student’s backpack and found a gun, as well as bullets inside a pencil case.

The school was locked down around 8 a.m. as police responded and recovered the gun. The student was taken into police custody, and the lockdown was lifted about an hour later.

No injuries were reported.

BIG ANG
5d ago

especially if the mother first suspected her own son of stealing it and not someone else in the home. But I must also give credit to the mother for her taking quick action and alerted everyone that he son may have it. if she tried to defend him or protect him from legal trouble then maybe they wouldn't have searched the school quickly enough to prevent a potentially serious tragedy.

Twana Tolliver
4d ago

Hopefully they will find out why the boy felt the need to take that big gun to school !Was it for show n tell or someone picking with him . They better get into his head now before he grow up just saying “

AP_000143.8f3759b138f442d8bb16882757a81173.1359
5d ago

That person needs to be held responsible for not locking the gun up! Really! Do some time thinking about it now!!!!!

