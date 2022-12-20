Woman reports gun missing, elementary school administrators find it in her son’s backpack

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A lockdown has been lifted at Farrell Elementary School in Northeast Philadelphia after police say a student brought a gun to school Tuesday morning.

The student’s mother noticed one of her guns was missing, so she notified the school via email.

Administrators searched the student’s backpack and found a gun, as well as bullets inside a pencil case.

The school was locked down around 8 a.m. as police responded and recovered the gun. The student was taken into police custody, and the lockdown was lifted about an hour later.

No injuries were reported.