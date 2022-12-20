ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Autistic boy's win in Park District's "Fastest Kid in the City" contest inspiring others

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCK5T_0joz70Jq00

Chicago Park District finds city's "Fastest Kids" 01:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Park District has found the "fastest kids" in the city.

Over the weekend, the Park District held its second annual "Fastest Kids in Chicago" track competition. More than 300 kids between the ages of 5 and 14 participated.

The winners not only claimed the title of being the fastest, but were provided access to track and field programming and resources.

The young athletes were divided by age groups, and participated in timed 60-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter races.

One of the winners, Michael Norwood III, said it felt great to take home first place. He and his parents hope his win inspires other kids.

"Basically it felt good, it felt good for me to be like in first place," Michael said.

"It's pretty awesome, actually. You know, one thing about Michael is he's autistic. So it's even more special for us, because to watch a kid with a disability like he is, and still achieve greatness … it was pretty awesome. It was a great feat," his father said.

Chicago Park District health & physical activities manager Adrian Loza said the Fastest Kid event also helps the district showcase the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track and Field Center at Gately Park.

"We're just trying to give kids an opportunity to have fun, but in a safe way, and to also just mentally and physically achieve greatness like Michael did," Loza said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

CPS students get creative indoors during 'Winterfest' constructing gingerbread houses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A good indoor activity to avoid the winter storm on Thursday: gingerbread house decorating.It's exactly what students at John Hancock College Prep High School did. Armed with icing and candy, gingerbread house "architects" did their best to create the ultimate festive dessert.Thursday's decorating was all part of Chicago Public Schools "Winterfest" activities.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

‘He does an awesome job’

Officer Raymond Tracy was working overtime, on his day off, when he learned he is the Midway Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Police Officer of the Year. That was no surprise to MCC board member Al Cacciottolo, who nominated him for the award. “Even when he’s working his regular shift,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Black Village Foundation hosting 3rd annual Toy Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) – With only three days away from Christmas, the Black Village Foundation is hosting its 3rd annual Toy Drive. Five-thousand gifts will be distributed to kids in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.Families are also invited to come out and enjoy treats, games, and more. It all kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Dearborn Wholesale grocers near Madison and Kilbourn. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Winter Storm: snow totals from Thursday and Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While Chicagoland will remain in a deep freeze through the Christmas weekend, the snow has stopped falling, with most of the city and suburbs getting only 1 to 3 inches of snow. As expected, the highest snow totals are in northwest Indiana, where La Porte got more than 8 inches of snow, and other parts of the region got 4 to 5 inches of snow.Here are the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Friday morning:11:58 pm CST - 12/22/20221 WNW LA PORTE, IN8.707:00 am CST - 12/23/2022PORTER, IN5.406:30 am CST - 12/23/20222 E CHESTERTON,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Volunteer works to get Chicago's homeless to hotel amid dangerous cold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of Chicago's homeless checked into a hotel Friday night to escape the brutal and dangerous subzero cold.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it was all thanks to one man whose good deed may save lives.Jermaine Jordan is proving what it means to give a helping hand. Video showed Jordan assisting a man out of his tent.Jordan said frostbite caused that man to have some of his fingers amputated. As the dangerous cold has ripped through Chicago, Jordan has scoured so-called tent cities and train platforms looking to help the homeless get out of the cold...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Water main break dampens Christmas spirits in West suburban Bellwood

BELLWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- People in Bellwood will be celebrating the Christmas holiday with potentially unclean water. The entire village is being told to boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it. The warning was issued Saturday, but the news came as a surprise to some people who spoke with CBS 2's Noel Brennan. But the village says it posted information on its website and sent an automated call from the mayor to more than 9,000 people, whose Christmas dinner just got more complicated. "Not only am I cooking for my family, I'm cooking food for my sister's house," said...
BELLWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

South Shore Line train service suspended for rest of day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- South Shore Line train service was suspended in both directions Friday.The line connects Millennium Station in downtown Chicago with South Bend, Indiana with stops throughout Northwest Indiana. It blamed mechanical issues, overhead wire issues, and hazardous weather for the suspension.Westbound Train 18 was the last to make a run into Chicago on Friday. Eastbound trains 111 and 119 will depart Millennium Station at 4:02 p.m. and 5:58 p.m., but there will be no more trains after that.Eastbound Train 109 passengers will be bused from East Chicago stations to the east.Updates for service on Saturday will come later.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Some businesses press on in Whiting, Indiana despite snow, extreme cold

WHITING, Ind. (CBS) -- Northwest Indiana was being hit hardest by the winter storm that struck the Chicago area Thursday, and it wasn't over in the nighttime hours.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the trip to Northwest Indiana was filled with snow-covered roads, cars inching along, plows trying to make a dent, and salt trucks giving it their best. At 10 p.m., flurries were still coming down – but the temperature drop to the subzero range was the greater concern.City officials were particularly concerned about ice on the roads Thursday night.But in downtown Whiting, Indiana, there was a winter...
WHITING, IN
CBS Chicago

Some businesses close early in Hyde Park as snow falls fast and hard for hours

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow fell hard and fast for a while in the South Side's Hyde Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, prompting some businesses to close early.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported, sidewalks were covered in snow at 53rd Street and Harper Avenue around 3 p.m. Accumulation really began to pick up around 1:20 to 1:40 p.m.Le Mignot measured half an inch of snow on the ground with her index finger around 3 p.m. An hour later, it was an inch.With conditions deteriorating and temperatures also plummeting fast, the Sweetgreen at 1500 E. 53rd St. decided to close early. All...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora Festival of Lights reopening for remainder of Christmas weekend

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The Aurora Festival of Lights is returning just in time for Christmas.The drive-thru light show was closed earlier this due to high winds and drifting snow. This weekend is your last chance to see dazzling light displays and meet holiday characters - including Santa Claus. The show runs tonight and tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Phillips Park Near Howell and Parker Avenue. 
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Roadways treacherous with blowing snow in many Chicago suburbs

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- The winter storm and subsequent extreme cold made for difficult travel in the southwest suburbs Thursday night.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, drivers were being very careful on Cicero Avenue near 111th Street. Most of the snow was plowed off the road, only to be blown back in by strong and frigid winds.The airstream in the southwest suburbs brought disrespectful wind gusts – making the roads in Oak Lawn less than pleasant. Most people who were out in it would not have chosen to be."It's ugly, man. It's slippery. It's dangerous," said Jerry Colon. "Do...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Bears fans brave bone chilling temperatures for Christmas Eve game

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Downright bone chilling temperatures did not stop Chicago Bears fans from showing up for Saturday's Christmas Eve game. It was not ideal conditions, but if Bears fans are anything, they are tough and devoted. And as CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports, they show up. Before making his rounds around the world, Santa stopped by Soldier Field to watch the bears game, along with many other fans.Dangerous temperatures did nothing to stop the pregame tailgate."There would literally have to be a tornado blowing through to keep us away. Thick or thin," said one fan.At your typical pregame, you'll find grills,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Elgin Fire Department winter gear drive ends Sunday

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A northwest suburban fire station wants to make sure everyone stays warm this winter.The Elgin Fire Department is collecting coats and winter gear to donate to the community crisis center.Items needed include gently used jackets, parkas, boots, gloves, and more. Residents can drop off the items at the front door.The collection ends tomorrow. 
ELGIN, IL
CBS Chicago

Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to.   CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Bittersweet days on 63rd Street

For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago volunteers construct tents for the homeless as brutal storm approaches

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For those who don't have a home, the next few days are dangerous and can be deadly.CBS 2's Noel Brennan showed us Wednesday how one organization is taking action now to keep the vulnerable safe."People around here call it 'Tent City,'" said Andy Robledo.Robledo can't turn away from what he sees on the ground. Right beside the Dan Ryan Expressway. "It's on Roosevelt and Des Plaines. I live right down the street. I drove past for almost a year and noticed more and more tents pop up every single day."Tents better suited for summer than the winter storm headed...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPS to have full-day of classes Thursday, but no after-school programs due to winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS) – With extreme winter weather arriving ahead of the Christmas weekend, Chicago Public Schools announced it is canceling all after-care and out-of-school-time programming on Thursday.A mix of heavy snow, strong winds and low temperatures will start moving into the western suburbs by Thursday morning, reaching the city by midday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect starting at noon on Thursday for Cook County.CPS notified parents on Wednesday that all schools will be open for a full day of classes on Thursday, but all after-school programs will be canceled Thursday due to the weather. Winter break for students begins on Friday, and no classes had been scheduled even before the storm.Friday is a "school improvement day" for teachers, and sources said teachers have been told they can work remotely.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
136K+
Followers
31K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy