South Padre Island, TX

ValleyCentral

Photos: Freeze frames of the Christmas arctic blast in the Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend. But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station’s water fountain. Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday. Now, we […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Multiple customers experiencing power outages across Valley

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Customers across the Rio Grande Valley are experiencing power outages. In Brownsville, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board experienced six overnight outages impacting about 1,654 customers and over 200 this morning. An updated report from BPUB stated the board had two outages affecting about 272 customers Friday morning. BPUB has restored 267 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD saves Christmas and ‘captured’ the Grinch

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a week-long pursuit, the Brownsville Police Department has “arrested” the Grinch, just in time to save Christmas. Brownsville PD has been updating the public throughout the week on sightings of the Grinch across the city. The annual holiday pursuit of the Christmas thief has become a tradition in the department […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CW33

Study says these Texas cities are some of the neediest cities in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is the season of giving, and many people use this time of year to give back to others in their community. WalletHub officials have commissioned a report looking at the cities in America that need the most help, comparing more than 180 cities across more than 28 different metrics including economic disadvantage, child poverty, food insecurity, and the percentage of people who don’t have insurance.
LAREDO, TX
megadoctornews.com

Family, Farm, Pharmacy, & Physicians

EDINBURG, Texas – Deep in the heart of Weslaco, Texas – near grassy fields and family farms, nestled on a corner lot – is the place where the four Sander doctors grew up. “We were not particularly different from any other kids in the Valley,” said Dr....
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Energy providers anticipate area power outages

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In light of the strong cold front blowing in from the north, energy providers have been making the proper preparations to provide assistance during power outages. AEP Texas and the Brownsville Public Utilities Board have stated all their teams are working to ensure they have the necessary equipment if an emergency […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Power outages reported throughout the Valley

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was updated to reflect outage numbers on Friday morning. Thousands are without power Thursday as a cold front arrives in the Rio Grande Valley. The AEP outage map reports more than 1,260 customers are without power across the Valley, with most of the outages affecting customers in Cameron County.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD begins pursuit of the Grinch

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After being “locked up” for trying to steal Christmas last year, the Grinch is back on the streets to ruin holiday cheer. As part of the department’s public outreach, the Brownsville Police Department has been doing daily social media updates on its “pursuit” of the Grinch this week. Straight out of […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff identifies Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco homeowner shot by deputies has died, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check that turned into a fatal shooting, deputies said. According to HCSO, on Friday around 3:30 p.m. deputies arrived at the 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

School district cancels classes as Valley temperatures to plunge

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least one school district in the Rio Grande Valley has canceled classes this week as temperatures are expected to drop ahead of Christmas weekend. Edcouch-Elsa Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District announced it will be canceling classes for students Friday due to inclement weather. In a statement released by the […]
EDCOUCH, TX
ValleyCentral

Districts experience shakeup of superintendents in Weslaco, Mercedes

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mid-Valley experienced a shakeup of superintendents Tuesday night. Purple is the new orange for Richard Rivera, who will be leaving the Mercedes Independent School District as its interim superintendent and will become the interim in Weslaco, where the school board voted to part ways with its own superintendent, Dino Coronado. Rivera […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Sheriff’s office: Homeowner killed during welfare check in rural Weslaco

Four law enforcement officers were placed on administrative leave after a welfare check in rural Weslaco ended with the homeowner being killed in a shooting. Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7000 block of Mile 3 ½ in rural Weslaco on Friday after neighbors reported shots were being fired inside a home while children were inside, according to a news release.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff: Stolen credit cards used in stores; two arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were taken into custody on Friday after allegedly stealing credit cards from a vehicle and using the cards for purchase at several stores, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the 6300 block of Lakeside Boulevard in Olmito in reference to a burglary of a vehicle […]
OLMITO, TX
kurv.com

Rivera Announces Move To Weslaco ISD After Resignation From Mercedes ISD

Richard Rivera is getting a new job just days after announcing he is stepping down from his post as interim superintendent for the Mercedes school district. The Weslaco ISD board voted Tuesday to name Rivera their interim superintendent through the end of the school year. Rivera expects to start his...
MERCEDES, TX
