Macomb County, MI

Prisoner facing murder charges after allegedly hog-tying, stabbing cellmate to death at Macomb Correctional Facility

By Wwj Newsroom
 5 days ago

MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) - A prisoner is facing first degree murder charges and more in the October death of his cellmate, who was discovered hogtied and stabbed to death under the bed, and for attacking another, authorities announced on Monday.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office arraigned prisoner Michael Ketchum on Dec. 19 from within the Macomb Correctional Facility on 26 Mile Road in Macomb County on multiple charges for a homicide at the facility two months ago.

According to Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido, Ketchum had gone to breakfast on Oct. 18 when he allegedly attacked a fellow inmate, stabbing him in the head and neck eight times. When officers went to Ketchum's cell, they discovered the body of his cellmate tied up, strangled and stabbed to death under the bed.

Ketchum was moved to another facility and has remained behind bars. Officials added the inmate that was attacked around breakfast time is expected to recover.

Ketchum was arraigned on charges of murder in the first degree, a life without parole offense, assault with intent to murder, a life offense, and prisoner in possession of a weapon, a five year felony.

“Mental health is greatly needed in our court system,” stressed Lucido in a press release regarding the incident.

Ketchum is due back in court for a probable cause nearing on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. A preliminary exam will also be held in the new year, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections , Ketchum was convicted on prior charges of assault with intent to murder, prisoner possessing weapons, prisoner possessing contraband, armed robbery, maintaining a lab involving methamphetamine and kidnapping. His earliest release date was set for April 22, 2083.

Steve Strong
5d ago

Guy isn't worried about what he did. he already knows he's never getting out so what did he have to lose? absolutely nothing!!!

Traci Harris
4d ago

he doesn't care that's why he's smiling..he's knows he was never getting out anyway. what a sorry excuse for a human being

