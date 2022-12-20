SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball top games of week 4: Red Knights and Islanders clash in Class 3A showdown

SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball Power 25 for Week 4: Park Center takes the top spot

Holy Family (4-0) at Park Center (5-0), Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

Undefeated Holy Family travels to Park Center to take on the No. 1 team in the state in a great early season matchup. The Tigers feature 6-foot-11 senior center Boden Kapke and junior guard Kole Hanson who average a combined 44.7 points per game this season, according to MNbasketballhub.

The Pirates will look to continue their run after beating No. 2 Lakeville North on Saturday evening in Osseo. Casmir Chavis and CJ O’Hara are leading the Pirates to an absurd 95 points per game this season. The Pirates also feature one of the best all around starting lineups and benches in Minnesota. Park Center struggled with another 6-foot-11 center on Saturday and will have their hands full with Kapke.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

Lakeville North (3-1) at Farmington (3-1), Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

Lakeville North lost a tough game to Park Center on Saturday night in Osseo and will look to rebound against another solid team in Farmington. The Panthers led, at one point, by double digits against Park Center but struggled immensely with half court pressure. The Tigers may not have an answer for the big man Nolan Winter.

Farmington played a tough Hopkins team close and defeated Eden Prairie by 25 points on Friday. The Tigers have a solid group of guards but have had issues defensively at times this season. Farmington will have its hands full with Lakeville North and its great guard play and dominant front line.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

Shakopee (3-0) at Eagan (3-1), Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

Shakopee had a hot start to the season at 3-0 but may face its toughest test against Eagan on Tuesday. The Sabers are led by junior guards Jalen Langsy and Issac Snell who are the main focal point of their dominant offense.

Eagan comes in at 3-1 and has yet to play a team as tough as Shakopee. The Wildcats were blown out against Minneapolis Southwest a little under a week ago and beat St. Thomas Academy by 10 points on December 15. The Wildcats will need to keep pace with the high flying Sabers to pull off the upset.

Burnsville (2-1) at Eastview (2-1), Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

Burnsville is one of the more confusing teams in the state in the young season. The Blaze put on a clinic offensively against Coon Rapids in their first game of the year 105-97. They followed up that performance with a 52-49 loss against St. Michael-Albertville less than a week later. They rebounded against a solid Chaska team in their last game and now travel to Eastview, one of the best teams in the state.

Eastview absolutely destroyed a solid Osseo team on Saturday, and the Lightning also beat a great Wayzata team 81-75 on December 10. The Lightning have a tough stretch of games against Farmington and East Ridge after this one. Hopefully they will not be overlooking a tough, but inconsistent, Burnsville team.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3-0) at DeLaSalle (4-1), Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s is coming off a tough victory over Andover on Saturday night in Osseo. The Red Knights now have to face another tough matchup in DeLaSalle on Tuesday. Sophomore guard Jalen Wilson is averaging 30 points per game for the Red Knights, and he may be one of the more unsung stars in the state. DeLaSalle has one of their own star guards that they will have to contend with.

Nasir Whitlock, a Lehigh commit, has averaged 29 points per game this season and just hit the 1,000 career point milestone for the Islanders in his first game of the season. The Islanders are fresh off a 73-48 drubbing of a solid Stillwater team. This has the makings of the game of the week here in Minnesota.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

Orono (3-0) at Delano (5-1), Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

Orono has been one of the most surprising teams this season with a 3-0 record and wins over Hopkins and Minnehaha Academy handily to start the season. Senior guard Isaiah Hagen leads the way for the Spartans averaging 25.7 points per game. Sophomore guard Nolan Groves has 11 three pointers on the season and has been a surprising rising star for Orono as well.

Delano is 5-1, but it has yet to face a team as complete as Orono. The Tigers have rattled off four wins in a row after losing their opener to St. Anthony by one point. Junior guard Will Strandemo leads the Tigers with 19.8 points per game on the season. Delano should have a huge opportunity at home to pull off the upset on Tuesday.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

Mahtomedi (2-0) at Stillwater (4-2), Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Mahtomedi takes the short trip to Stillwater to face the Ponies on Tuesday. The Zephyrs have only played two games on the season and have not played anyone near the level of Stillwater. Senior guard Will Underwood leads the Zephyrs on the season with a ridiculous 27 points per game. The Zephyrs will have their hands full with another elite player in Max Shikenjanski.

Stillwater, 4-2, has struggled to gain its footing this season. The Ponies were blown out by DeLaSalle on Saturday 73-48 and lost to an average Blaine team 77-72 on December 10. Shikenjanski, recent Minnesota Gophers football walk-on quarterback commit, leads the way with 24.8 points per game for the Ponies. It is tough to tell who will come out victorious in this one as Mahtomedi has only played two games. Look for this to be one of the more intriguing matchups between two elite players.

Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-1) at Wayzata (1-3), Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

Robbinsdale Armstrong, coming off a loss to Cretin-Derham Hall Saturday in Osseo, travels to Wayzata to face the Trojans on Tuesday. Robbinsdale Armstrong has yet to face a team as good as Wayzata, and the Trojans have their backs against the wall after starting 1-3.

Wayzata blew out Prior Lake on Friday 77-51 and may have its mojo back. The Trojans have a great opportunity to get closer to .500 with this one and have more difficult games on the horizon. The term “must win” is overused in sports, but this one may be a must win for the Trojans.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

Moorhead (4-1) at Osseo (0-3), Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

Moorhead sits at 4-1 and Osseo is 0-3. The Orioles have had three tough games to start the season and that continues Tuesday against Moorhead.

The Spuds have had a non-traditional schedule to start the season facing two teams from North Dakota and splitting them. The Spuds have also had a game postponed against Buffalo. They face their most difficult challenge in an Orioles team that has struggled to live up to expectations early in the season.

Osseo has played East Ridge, Andover and Eastview to start the year. Two out of the three of those games were close losses. Osseo has a chance to get their season back on track Tuesday.

Mankato East (4-0) at Rochester Mayo (4-0), Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Two undefeated teams in Mankato East and Rochester Mayo face off Tuesday in a great early season match up. Mankato East has blown out every one of its opponents this season and have not faced a true test until this week.

Rochester Mayo has played some tightly contested games this season and have yet to play a team on the same level as Mankato East.

Mankato East has an explosive offense and Rochester Mayo has a solid defense. One of these teams' strengths will need to dominate in order to win this one.