Chula Vista couple spreads joy by opening their home to the community for Christmas
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A family in Chula Vista is spreading holiday cheer by opening their doors to the community for Christmas. The couple is known for going all out with their decorations, decking out their home from top to bottom. This year, they are also taking donations to...
Dozens of San Diego shoppers wait until last minute on Christmas Eve
SAN DIEGO — It will be a holly jolly Christmas, except for those who waited to shop last minute. "I waited until the very last minute to get everything for anyone," said a shopper from Eastlake, Victoria Caro. Many San Diego shoppers, like Caro, said Christmas got here before...
Ramona home engulfed in flames; person escapes before flames takeover
RAMONA, Calif. — A person was displaced on Christmas Eve after their Ramona home was engulfed in flames. Cal Fire San Diego firefighters responded to the 16000 block of Highland Trails Drive in the Ramona area around 7:42 p.m. following reports of a fire. When firefighters arrived on the...
Dozens of puppies who survived car crash now at Helen Woodward Animal Center
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of puppies who survived a car accident in Longview, Texas are now in San Diego. A vehicle carrying 40 Heart of Louisiana Humane Society puppies flipped on its side on Tuesday, December 20 in Longview, Texas after the driver lost control. He crawled out of...
King tides return to San Diego for the holidays | When you can see the tides
SAN DIEGO — Some of the highest and lowest tides of the year, known as the king tides, are returning for the holiday weekend. The extreme high tide will happen Friday at around 8 a.m. The extreme low tide will happen Friday at around 3:30 p.m. "I'm a transplant...
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
Lakeside egg farm sees more customers amid grocery store shortage
SAN DIEGO — If you’ve struggled to find eggs at the store lately, you’re not the only one. With a U.S. egg shortage caused by a record number of bird flu outbreaks, grocery stores are finding it harder to keep eggs in stock and on the shelves.
'Book now' | Travel expert shares which months are the cheapest travel season of the year
SAN DIEGO — Millions of people across the United States are rushing to get to their final destination for the holidays. December is one of the busiest months of the year for air travel, and it can also be one of the most expensive. But better deals are just around the corner.
First night of Hanukkah menorah lighting | San Diego family makes 200 latkes
SAN DIEGO — Sunday night marked the first night of Hanukkah. The eight-day festival commemorates the rededication of the second temple of Jerusalem. "Tonight, we light the menorah; one candle for each night. It’s a holiday commemorating when we won a battle, and we had enough oil left for one night that lasted eight nights," said Diane Voit, a Jewish mother in San Diego.
Clairemont Community Plan calls for more housing, less parking
SAN DIEGO — A push for more housing and less driving in Clairemont has a lot people living in that area concerned. The Clairemont Community Plan takes a look toward the future with new, “mixed-use villages.”. A post on Nextdoor says, “I have seen the future of Clairemont...
Horses ‘Ace’ and ‘Maestro’ with volunteer mounted patrol make appearance in Santee
SANTEE, Calif. — A pair of four-legged ambassadors were out on patrol for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office Monday at the Santee Trolley Square Shopping Mall. Two horses, Ace and Maestro, along with Mounted Patrol volunteers, were spreading holiday cheer to unsuspecting shoppers in the parking lot outside Target.
Are sea lions in La Jolla attracting more sharks to the area?
SAN DIEGO — A dead sea lion washed ashore Sunday near La Jolla Shores where people gathered around it, taking pictures of what looked like possible shark bite marks, though the cause of the wounds is still undetermined and they could’ve also been caused by a boat propeller.
San Diego Blood Bank hits dangerously low blood supply
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Blood Bank has hit a dangerously low blood supply because of supply chain issues during the holidays and is urging the community to donate. "If that blood is not available for a hospital patient on the table it can be detrimental outcomes," said Claudine Van Gonka, the director of community relations for the San Diego Blood Bank.
Chula Vista creates new Department of Housing, Homeless Services
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista is committing more resources to the housing and homeless crisis. The city has created a new department focused on the unsheltered and local housing needs. The Department of Housing and Homeless Services will focus on homeless outreach, affordable housing and rental assistance. "We've...
Chula Vista Police Department's 18th annual toy giveaway draws more than 500 families
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Police Department partnered with local South Bay sponsors and the community to spread holiday cheer and feed hundreds of hungry tummies. Officers in Christmas antlers, Chula Vista police Chief Roxana Kennedy sparkling smiles, and you can't forget the Chick-fil-A cow! Those were just a few highlights at Chula Vista Police Department's 18th Annual Holiday Meal and Toy Giveaway at Walmart in the 1100 block of Broadway, Chula Vista.
Pursuit suspect crashes into ambulance in Oceanside; all aboard transported to hospital
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Three people aboard an ambulance in Oceanside were transported to hospitals Saturday night after a speeding pursuit suspect struck them. San Diego Sheriff's were called to a home on Casa Bonita Way in the Vista area around 8 p.m. following reports of a disturbance or altercation, according to a Sheriff's Watch Commander on duty.
Reports: Costco credit card blackout at San Diego warehouses
SAN DIEGO — Holiday shoppers reported Costco Wholesale's acceptance of credit cards was not an option Friday evening. "FYI, don’t go to Costco. All machines are down, and the lines are backed up to the back of the store," Jessica Schmidt told CBS 8. Many shoppers took to...
Pedestrian seriously injured by commuter train in Old Town.
SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday after he was struck by a commuter train in Old Town, the San Diego Police Department said. The victim, said to be about 40 years old, was hit by a North County Transit District Coaster around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 4910 Taylor St. at the Old Town Station, according to SDPD Officer David O'Brien.
Crime, violence, and fist-fights among young adults plaguing Otay Ranch neighborhood
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Residents and community members of Otay Ranch said they've had enough of the area's crime, violence, and fights involving children and young adults. "My friend's son was the latest victim who was jumped at the mall," said Erykah Garrett. Garrett referred to numerous incidents involving...
San Diego Blood Bank puts out urgent call for donations; supplies 'dangerously' low
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Blood Bank put out an urgent call for blood donations Monday, saying local supply levels have dropped "dangerously" low. The blood bank will run out of special kits to specifically collect blood from those who donate "double reds" -- essentially 2 units of donated blood in one appointment -- this week due to supply chain issues. Additional donors are needed to fill the gap, according to the nonprofit's CEO.
