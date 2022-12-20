ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
First night of Hanukkah menorah lighting | San Diego family makes 200 latkes

SAN DIEGO — Sunday night marked the first night of Hanukkah. The eight-day festival commemorates the rededication of the second temple of Jerusalem. "Tonight, we light the menorah; one candle for each night. It’s a holiday commemorating when we won a battle, and we had enough oil left for one night that lasted eight nights," said Diane Voit, a Jewish mother in San Diego.
San Diego Blood Bank hits dangerously low blood supply

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Blood Bank has hit a dangerously low blood supply because of supply chain issues during the holidays and is urging the community to donate. "If that blood is not available for a hospital patient on the table it can be detrimental outcomes," said Claudine Van Gonka, the director of community relations for the San Diego Blood Bank.
Chula Vista creates new Department of Housing, Homeless Services

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista is committing more resources to the housing and homeless crisis. The city has created a new department focused on the unsheltered and local housing needs. The Department of Housing and Homeless Services will focus on homeless outreach, affordable housing and rental assistance. "We've...
Chula Vista Police Department's 18th annual toy giveaway draws more than 500 families

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Police Department partnered with local South Bay sponsors and the community to spread holiday cheer and feed hundreds of hungry tummies. Officers in Christmas antlers, Chula Vista police Chief Roxana Kennedy sparkling smiles, and you can't forget the Chick-fil-A cow! Those were just a few highlights at Chula Vista Police Department's 18th Annual Holiday Meal and Toy Giveaway at Walmart in the 1100 block of Broadway, Chula Vista.
Pedestrian seriously injured by commuter train in Old Town.

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday after he was struck by a commuter train in Old Town, the San Diego Police Department said. The victim, said to be about 40 years old, was hit by a North County Transit District Coaster around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 4910 Taylor St. at the Old Town Station, according to SDPD Officer David O'Brien.
