Billie Eilish dressed as Ms. Claus and brought everyone out for her 21st birthday

When your birthday is in December, sometimes the season's festive vibes become part of any and all celebrations. Which was exactly the case for Billie Eilish, who dressed up as Ms. Clause and pretty much all of Hollywood's biggest names for an epic Christmas themed 21st birthday bash.

The star-studded guest list included everyone from her bf Jesse Rutherford (duh), Lil Nas X and Avril Lavigne to the Biebers , Kendall Jenner , Olivia Rodrigo , and more. Clearly, our invite got lost in the mail.

Now let’s discuss the fit, shall we? Like we said, for the occasion, Billie wore a red velvet mini dress with a matching cropped cape. Both pieces feature contrasting white fluffy trim and a black belt around the waist, serving a major Mean Girls moment.

There was candy cane cake, lots of champagne and plenty of clause for celebration (sorry we had to). Check out a few more pics and videos from the party below.

