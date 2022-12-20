ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

Billie Eilish dressed as Ms. Claus and brought everyone out for her 21st birthday

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371L9t_0joz3Ld000

When your birthday is in December, sometimes the season's festive vibes become part of any and all celebrations. Which was exactly the case for Billie Eilish, who dressed up as Ms. Clause and pretty much all of Hollywood's biggest names for an epic Christmas themed 21st birthday bash.

Listen to Billie Eilish Radio and more on the free Audacy app

The star-studded guest list included everyone from her bf Jesse Rutherford (duh), Lil Nas X and Avril Lavigne to the Biebers , Kendall Jenner , Olivia Rodrigo , and more. Clearly, our invite got lost in the mail.

Now let’s discuss the fit, shall we? Like we said, for the occasion, Billie wore a red velvet mini dress with a matching cropped cape. Both pieces feature contrasting white fluffy trim and a black belt around the waist, serving a major Mean Girls moment.

There was candy cane cake, lots of champagne and plenty of clause for celebration (sorry we had to). Check out a few more pics and videos from the party below.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Brad Pitt’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—See The 30-Year-Old Beauty He Just Went Public With On His 59th Birthday!

According to reports, as well as going on a few dates with 31-year-old model Emily Ratajkowski, who is now allegedly dating 29-year-old former SNL comedian Pete Davidson, the 59-year-old Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood actor has also been secretly dating Ines de Ramon for a few months now. They have been papped together on quite a few occasions, and they were most recently spotted getting out of a car in Hollywood on Pitt’s 59th birthday on December 18th. (Fun fact, her birthday is just one day later on December 19th, so they had double the reasons to celebrate!)
Deadline

‘Deadpool 3’: Hugh Jackman Teases Wolverine & Deadpool “Hate Each Other” In New Film

Hugh Jackman is teasing Deadpool 3 by spilling some tea about the relationship the superheroes will have at the beginning of the new movie he’s filming with costar Ryan Reynolds. In a recent interview, Jackman was asked to categorize the status of the relationship between the two superheroes. “How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we’re zero, we’re opposites, hate each other,” he said on The Empire Film Podcast (via ComicBook). “I’m just talking from my perspective, [Logan’s] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kate Hudson Says She Sees Nepotism in Other Industries “Way More Than I See It in Hollywood”

Kate Hudson says that she knows nepotism is real but feels it “doesn’t matter” if you work hard and happens “way more” in other industries outside of Hollywood. In an interview with The Independent published Saturday, the Glass Onion star waded into the latest cycle of the Hollywood nepotism debate while promoting the Rian Johnson-directed Knives Out sequel. Hudson, who was among the performers included in a chart for New York Magazine‘s recent Year of the Nepo-Baby feature, said that when it comes to the “nepotism thing… I don’t really care.” More from The Hollywood ReporterJamie Lee Curtis Says 'Nepo...
The Associated Press

'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water” sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release. James Cameron’s digital extravaganza for 20th Century Studios has made $253.7 million domestically in its first 10 days of release, compared to $212.7 million in the same stretch for 2009′s first “Avatar,” which would go on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. While Cameron’s films like the “Avatar” original and “Titanic” tend to have serious legs at the box office, sequels tend to open big and decline quickly, complicating guesses on where the film will end up. Its second-weekend drop-off from the $134 million it made in its first was not precipitous, given the way blockbusters open. “This is James Cameron’s first $100 million opener,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore “For this movie to have opened that big and only dropped 58%, it shows it has staying power.”
Audacy

Audacy

65K+
Followers
60K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy