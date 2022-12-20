Read full article on original website
Related
Here's a look at some of the incredible storm footage across the state
PORTLAND, Maine — The powerful storm making its way across the state Friday is bringing massive tides, high winds, and heavy rain, pummeling Maine's coastline. Here's a look at what we're seeing around the state:. More NEWS CENTER Maine stories. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts,...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Thursday December 22, 2022 at 4pm.
newscentermaine.com
Here's the latest on the storm, as of noon Friday
Maine's coastline is seeing massive waves and significant damage as the Friday storm continues to pummel the state. Here's the latest.
School closings for Friday in Mass. and Southern NH
A handful of school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have announced they will be closed Friday because of the storm that will make for hazardous driving with torrential rain and strong winds. Check the latest list here.
The wealthiest person in Vermont is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Five women covertly steal safe from Orange County grocery store
Police are searching for a group of women who pulled off a covert burglary in the city of Orange. It happened last Saturday as employees at Produce World were busy helping customers. Police call it a distraction burglary. In total, five women were involved. According to officials, they posed as shoppers and peppered two clerks with all kinds of questions, allowing one of the women to sneak in the back and look for cash."The woman wearing a long checkered dress is seen on security video casing the storeroom, going in and out of the office where the money from sales was...
Prediction for NY winter storm snow totals range from dusting to above 2 feet: AccuWeather
As New Yorkers wait for a highly-anticipated winter storm to bear down Thursday, the impact from snow and accumulation totals are expected to vary wildly depending on location in the state. Some parts of Northern and Western New York could see between 24 and 36 inches of snow between now...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania store
The holiday season is about to become a lot merrier for one person who recently purchased a winning lottery ticket with $2 million from a store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself holding a winning lottery ticket.
New York, Like It or Not, Say Goodbye to Your Gas and Oil Furnaces
The day time high on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is expected to be in the 20's here in the Capital Region. On top of making sure you bought all of your friends and family their gifts, you will also need to buy oil for the furnace. In the relatively near future that won't be the case in New York State.
KTVU FOX 2
Dramatic photos from Humboldt County's 6.4-quake in Northern California
FERNDALE, Calif. - A powerful earthquake that rocked Humboldt County early Tuesday, left two people dead and several others injured. A highway buckled, and a bridge was damaged. Shampoo bottles toppled, and so did a coffee maker. Glass was strewn and storefronts were damaged. This was just some of the...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania
Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. While Pymatunong Reservoir is also a very big lake in Pennsylvania, much of it is located in Ohio. Therefore, we consider Raystown Lake as the largest lake in the state.
southarkansassun.com
Maine Residents To Receive $500 Heating Relief Payments This Week
Selected residents of Maine will be receiving $500 worth of heating relief payments which started rolling out on December 12. This assistance is provided help in bearing the rising costs of heating resources, says King. On December 7, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced that the one-time...
Photos Show Massive Damage From California Earthquake: 'Pretty Chaotic'
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California early Tuesday morning. More than a dozen aftershocks have occurred since the initial quake.
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
This Abandoned South Carolina Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
South Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
A $500 payment from the state is coming to eligible taxpayers
rolling up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Is your wallet is a bit lighter right now as the holidays get closer? Here's some good news! The state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time through paying you an income tax rebate. Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even might even already be there in your bank account).
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: $500 payments for Maine residents to go out next week
Select residents of Maine are poised to get payments of up to $500 that will be rolled out on the week of Dec. 12 to help alleviate pressures from ballooning heating costs. Assistance will be targeted to roughly 13,000 households with low-income Mainers aged 65 and older below 133% of the federal poverty line who collected a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced.
Comments / 0