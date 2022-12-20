Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Columbus church hosts Bethlehem on Broad Street with enough food to serve hundreds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The First Congregational Church on East Broad Street in downtown Columbus is hosting a Christmas celebration and hot meal for those in need. Bethlehem on Broad Street (BOBS) is an annual Christmas celebration open to all those in need. The tradition began in the 80s and has been going on every Christmas for more than 30 years.
WSYX ABC6
Weather doesn't stop Columbus shoppers from picking up last minute Christmas items
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Brutally cold weather came during the busiest shopping week of the year, but it did not seem to stop Columbus shoppers from picking up their last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve Eve. ABC6 /FOX28 met dozens of shoppers who braved the elements to get to the...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Kenny and Benjamin Button from Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center brought two pups to Good Day Columbus for Fur Baby Friday. This Great Dane is around 3 years old and is a gentle giant! He loves and enjoys everyone. He will require exercise. Benjamin Button. He is...
WSYX ABC6
Warming stations opening across Columbus in preparation for temperature drop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warming stations are set to open across Columbus late Thursday night as temperatures are expected to drop significantly, turning Thursday's rainfall into ice in some areas. An arctic cold front is racing toward Ohio and will create severe winter conditions across the region tonight. Strong...
WSYX ABC6
Several flights canceled at John Glenn International Airport ahead of Christmas weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The early morning flight schedule at John Glenn International Airport lit up like a Christmas tree with cancellations Friday morning. "We tried to leave yesterday and then a couple of hours before then we noticed the flight had been canceled," said traveler Daniel Cook. "We were supposed to fly out at 5:25 a.m. this morning and our flight going to California got cancelled."
WSYX ABC6
Homeless mom received help after call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother desperate this holiday season made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say she has nowhere to sleep with her two little girls. The ABC6 On Your Side team contacted the Community Shelter Board to alert advocates of her case as families take priority when it comes to availability in a shelter.
WSYX ABC6
Weather Live Blog: Separate crashes cause closures on I-70, I-71
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bookmark this page to follow all the weather updates and developments throughout the day. 9:06 a.m. -- Interstate 70 West is closed beyond SR-310 (Etna/Pataskala) following a crash. Also, the right shoulder of Interstate 71 South beyond Gemini Place to Polaris Parkway is closed following another crash.
WSYX ABC6
Ahead of 'unique and dangerous storm,' Governor urges holiday revelers to avoid travel
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Speaking from Ohio’s Emergency Operations Center, Gov. Mike DeWine described the impending winter storm poised to hit the state as “unique and dangerous,” and it threatened to spoil holiday travel. DeWine, appearing with the directors of the Dept. of Transportation, Emergency Management,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Brutal cold, strong winds continue Saturday
Level 2: Coshocton, Crawford, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Guernsey, Hardin, Hocking, Licking, Knox, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Union. Level 1: Athens, Morgan, Noble, Vinton. Also, in Franklin County, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. and a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect...
WSYX ABC6
Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
WSYX ABC6
Preparing for the artic blast
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — American Electric Power reminds customers to be prepared ahead of the winter blast. AEP Ohio Customer Experience Manager, Jay Garrett, says to make sure you know where your flashlights are, have extra batteries, and before you go to bed tonight to charge your phone. Garrett...
WSYX ABC6
Hardware stores busy with customers ahead of winter weather
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With Central Ohio bracing for a blast from mother nature, families are stocking up on winter essentials in order to stay safe during the storm. Beechwold Hardware is helping customers prepare. "With an impending ice storm or snow, we usually see an uptick yeah." Patrick...
WSYX ABC6
Latitude 525 apartments evacuating due to burst pipes and electrical issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Latitude 525 apartment complex is currently evacuating residents after pipes burst, and water damage causing electrical issues. Columbus fire and police personnel are at the apartment complex. Residents are being offered shelter at the Dodge Park Recreation Center. COTA buses are assisting with the...
WSYX ABC6
4 dead, many injured after at least 46 vehicles crash on Ohio Turnpike
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Four people are dead and many others have sustained injuries after a minimum of 46 cars crash on the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms. All traffic is being diverted off the Ohio Turnpike eastbound in Erie County due to multiple crashes between State...
WSYX ABC6
Police: Charges in deadly west side gas station shooting dismissed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Charges against two men in the deadly gas station shooting of 21-year-old Andrew Combs have been dismissed. ABC6/FOX28 asked if this was procedure. While the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office did not share a comment, Columbus police said Thursday:. Charges were initially filed against David Johnson...
