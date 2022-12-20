ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.5 KISSFM

8 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise On Christmas Day 2022

Thanks to a wicked winter storm, Christmas 2022 became a flightmare for many families across the Treasure Valley. At one point on Friday, Alaska Airlines canceled all of their outbound flights from Seattle and Portland as the two cities tried to recover from an ice storm that left thick sheets coating both planes and runways. Traveling by road wasn’t much better as several parts of I-84 were closed due to the storm.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Last Minute Guide To Classic Christmas Movies

Who doesn't love Christmas? If you're working in retail or deliveries, it is your Super Bowl and Olympics combined. Okay, I forgot the people who work in restaurants and airports. The zoom revolution hasn't taken the place of traveling home for the holidays. For some, Christmas can be a challenge. How do you get into the proper spirit?
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Snowman delivery service? Yep, Boise has it.

BOISE, Idaho — Some things just catch your eye. A truck full of snow people probably falls into that category. “We're out here delivering snowmen. We got a truckload of snowballs and a round of deliveries to do so, we can get people setup for Christmas," said Keith Anderson.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Area Workers Continue On Despite Holidays and Temperatures

For some of us, the period between Christmas and New Year is a time of taking a well-earned vacation. From courthouses to schools, entire industries shut down or take a lot of time off. Employees who have saved unused vacation days must now use or lose them. However, for others, this time of year will determine whether or not their company stays in business.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Are These The Best Food Trucks In Idaho?

I remember mine, I was working for a mortgage company after high school and every morning we would have a food truck show up. Now, this was back in 2003 when I don't think food trucks had become such a craze, this was when food trucks were called "roach coaches" and any other nickname I'm sure you and your friends had for them.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise is Home to Idaho’s Best All You Can Eat Buffet

According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Johanna Gains Would Love this Modern Rustic Boise Home [Pics]

BOISE, IDAHO - Without even reading the description that this realtor gave, I automatically got California vibes from just looking at the pictures. Lysi Bishop with Keller Williams Realty Boise starts with "A striking fusion of worlds, Idaho’s rustic beauty and sleek contemporary lines of the California Modern are emboldened in this one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece" and she's not wrong this stunning home is something you would expect to see along the California coast.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Is There Really A Business Delivering Snowmen in Boise?

That's it, now I can say I've seen it all. I have officially seen everything. There is, in fact, a business in Boise that is delivering snowmen. We're not talking about cute little decorative snowmen either, I'm talking about the real deal. Live, cold, actual-for-real-H20-in-their-DNA snowmen. The business, known as...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Top 5 Highest Rated & Reviewed Mexican Restaurants in Boise

Will the Boise area ever have enough food options? NOPE. There’s always room for more food!. The Treasure Valley has so many great restaurants, and an especially large selection of Mexican food restaurants in the area. We’ve covered the Top 10 Mexican Food Restaurants before, but we wanted to provide a more updated list for you — featuring the Top 5 Highest Rated & Reviewed Mexican Restaurants in Boise 👇
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Register Your Dog in Boise Or Risk Going to Jail

One of the crazy things about social media or apps that act as public forums... is how much you'll learn in the blink of an eye. Take the NextDoor app for example; the popular neighborhood app is the ultimate forum for neighborhood gossip and also... this generation's neighborhood watch. Recently,...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Stunning $4.3M Eagle Home Has an Incredible Outdoor Sportsplex [PICS]

Is living in one of America's wealthiest, most beautiful cities on your life's to-do list? Maybe you're in the market for a home that champions healthy, inspired living?. Whether you fall into either camp or neither, this stunning $4.3 million-dollar listing in Eagle, Idaho could be exactly what you're looking for!
EAGLE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy