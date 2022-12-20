Christmas is here, and with it comes one of the busiest times of the year for Kentucky Football. That’s because the football Cats are not only preparing for their Music City Bowl clash with Iowa, they’re also wrapping up the majority of their 2023 signing class, which included the addition of NC State transfer QB Devin Leary this week, as well as other talented transfers and blue-chip recruits.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO