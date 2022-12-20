ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

Kansas’ U.S. Senators vote to pass 2023 National Defense Authorization Act

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both of Kansas’ U.S. Senators voted to pass the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which included provisions advocated for by the pair. On Friday, Dec. 16, U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said they both supported the passage of the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.
KANSAS STATE
CNN

US military braces for impact of Covid vaccine mandate repeal

As a repeal of the US military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate took a step closer to becoming law on Thursday, military officials and experts are warning it's a change that could have adverse ripple-effects on military readiness and the ability of service members to deploy around the world.
KRMG

Oklahoma lawmaker files bills to support border states, prohibit birthright citizenship in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed multiple bills “aimed at preventing and disincentivizing illegal immigration,” according to a press release. Senate Bill 53 would require birth certificates for children born in Oklahoma to include the citizenship of the parents. If neither of the child’s parents are United States citizens, the child would not be granted United States or Oklahoma citizenship.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Maine Writer

The Respect For Marriage Act Just Passed the Senate

The Respect For Marriage Act just passed the Senate in a bipartisan vote, with 61 "yea" votes to 36 "nay" votes. The bill needed 60 votes to pass. The amendments introduced by Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, and Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma did not pass. Senator Lee was disappointed that his amendment did not pass.
KOCO

Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?. That’s the question our state’s Supreme Court is looking to answer, calling both sides back in for more arguments on Monday. The Supreme Court is responsible for the validation of the routes and the bonds to build the roads.
OKLAHOMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mystery as Washington State Power Stations ‘Attacked’ on Christmas Day

Thousands of residents in the Tacoma, Washington area lost electricity Christmas morning as local officials reported that three power substations in the area were “attacked” by unknown suspects. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a press bulletin that responding officers found signs of forced entry at all three locations, along with vandalized equipment that had caused the outages which affected more than 14,000 people. While authorities said they haven’t taken anyone into custody and are still unclear about motives or possible coordination, the sabotage comes amid a surge in threats to power grids nationwide—with the number of recent events in Washington and Oregon—a hotbed of organized domestic extremism—now standing at eight. In January, The Daily Beast first reported a Department of Homeland Security memo warning that domestic extremists have harbored “credible, specific plans to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020,” and in late November the agency released another bulletin saying those threats remained heightened. Days later, unknown actors shot up two power stations in Moore County, North Carolina, knocking out power to more than 40,000 homes in what federal and local officials are calling an “intentional” and “criminal” event.Read it at ABC News
TACOMA, WA
Washington Examiner

Keystone pipeline leak in Kansas to rank among largest in US this decade

A leak along the Keystone oil pipeline discovered in Kansas this week is poised to be one of the largest onshore crude disasters of the decade and could threaten oil deliveries to the United States at a time when markets have already been strained. Pipeline operators were forced to order...
KANSAS STATE

