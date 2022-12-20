Read full article on original website
One-on-one: Eric Schmitt reflects on time as Missouri AG, explains U.S. Senate priorities
In less than two weeks, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will be sworn into the United States Senate in Washington D.C.
Roger Marshall, please join Jerry Moran and Sharice Davids and help our Afghan allies
Congress dropped the Afghan Adjustment Act from the omnibus spending bill this week. Pass it before the end of the year. | Opinion
Kansas’ U.S. Senators vote to pass 2023 National Defense Authorization Act
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both of Kansas’ U.S. Senators voted to pass the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which included provisions advocated for by the pair. On Friday, Dec. 16, U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said they both supported the passage of the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.
Missouri man sentenced in Capitol riot case said Trump, others to blame for his actions
Federal prosecutors say the Independence man was part of a mob that terrorized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s staff during the Capitol insurrection.
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
US military braces for impact of Covid vaccine mandate repeal
As a repeal of the US military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate took a step closer to becoming law on Thursday, military officials and experts are warning it's a change that could have adverse ripple-effects on military readiness and the ability of service members to deploy around the world.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem calls for crackdown on Chinese farmland purchases
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is calling for a crackdown on Chinese purchases of U.S. farm land in her state, the latest in a series of anti-China actions.
Oregon lawmakers reconsider 2019 limits on state senator who told police to ‘send bachelors’ when rounding up Republicans
An Oregon state senator who cautioned authorities to “send bachelors and come heavily armed” in 2019, when Gov. Kate Brown hinted she would force Republicans back to the Capitol if they walked out, may be getting a reprieve from lawmakers’ restrictions. Oregon Senate lawmakers will meet Monday...
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills to support border states, prohibit birthright citizenship in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed multiple bills “aimed at preventing and disincentivizing illegal immigration,” according to a press release. Senate Bill 53 would require birth certificates for children born in Oklahoma to include the citizenship of the parents. If neither of the child’s parents are United States citizens, the child would not be granted United States or Oklahoma citizenship.
U.S. Supreme Court could entrench power of Kansas, Missouri lawmakers to gerrymander
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments over the independent legislature theory. “It’s a horrifying theory,” said Missouri state Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat.
The Respect For Marriage Act Just Passed the Senate
The Respect For Marriage Act just passed the Senate in a bipartisan vote, with 61 "yea" votes to 36 "nay" votes. The bill needed 60 votes to pass. The amendments introduced by Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, and Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma did not pass. Senator Lee was disappointed that his amendment did not pass.
Kansans voted to keep their judges. But the state's high court will once again be in spotlight.
When voters in November elected to keep the current composition of the state's appellate courts intact, it caused supporters to breathe a sigh of relief. The peace, however, may well be short lived. ...
Wyden reacts to lawmakers cutting cannabis banking from omnibus funding bill
The SAFE Banking Act, a piece of legislation that would have allowed state-regulated cannabis businesses to access banking services, did not make it into the omnibus, $1.7-trillion government funding bill federal lawmakers are set to vote on this week.
Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?. That’s the question our state’s Supreme Court is looking to answer, calling both sides back in for more arguments on Monday. The Supreme Court is responsible for the validation of the routes and the bonds to build the roads.
Rep. Vicky Hartzler tears up asking Congress to vote against marriage equality protections
The House of Representatives passed federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage with bipartisan support. The bill passed in the Senate last week. Missouri Representative Vicky Hartzler was emotional as she asked reps to vote ‘no.’
State Senator proposing that Mississippi ban TikTok on state-issued devices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congress is considering legislation to ban TikTok from U.S. government devices. The Senate passed the bill Thursday. But, Mississippi could soon do the same at the state level. It could be nothing more than mindless scrolling. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m guilty of watching TikTok,”...
Mystery as Washington State Power Stations ‘Attacked’ on Christmas Day
Thousands of residents in the Tacoma, Washington area lost electricity Christmas morning as local officials reported that three power substations in the area were “attacked” by unknown suspects. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a press bulletin that responding officers found signs of forced entry at all three locations, along with vandalized equipment that had caused the outages which affected more than 14,000 people. While authorities said they haven’t taken anyone into custody and are still unclear about motives or possible coordination, the sabotage comes amid a surge in threats to power grids nationwide—with the number of recent events in Washington and Oregon—a hotbed of organized domestic extremism—now standing at eight. In January, The Daily Beast first reported a Department of Homeland Security memo warning that domestic extremists have harbored “credible, specific plans to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020,” and in late November the agency released another bulletin saying those threats remained heightened. Days later, unknown actors shot up two power stations in Moore County, North Carolina, knocking out power to more than 40,000 homes in what federal and local officials are calling an “intentional” and “criminal” event.Read it at ABC News
Connecticut lawmakers react to U.S. House passing Puerto Rico Status Act
HARTFORD, Conn. — The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday that would determine Puerto Rico's political territory. It has been almost a decade since lawmakers debated over this bill known as "The Puerto Rico Status Act." "For me, it’s not a destination. It’s my home," said Rep. Geraldo Reyes...
How Utah's congressional reps voted on the Respect for Marriage Act
The Respect for Marriage Act, which codifies same-sex and interracial marriage, passed the House of Representatives on Thursday on a 258-169 vote
Keystone pipeline leak in Kansas to rank among largest in US this decade
A leak along the Keystone oil pipeline discovered in Kansas this week is poised to be one of the largest onshore crude disasters of the decade and could threaten oil deliveries to the United States at a time when markets have already been strained. Pipeline operators were forced to order...
