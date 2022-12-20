ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson Police Department opening as temporary warming center

The Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In anticipation of temperatures dropping into the low teens over the next several days, the Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power, the city announced on Dec. 22. The facility, which is located at 200 N. Greenville Ave, will be open 24 hours daily until it is no longer needed. For updates on the city’s inclement weather procedures, visit www.cor.net/winterweather.
RICHARDSON, TX
3111 Sunset Blvd. project underway at Lakeside Village in Flower Mound; construction to be complete by 2025

3111 Sunset Boulevard construction is slated to be complete by early 2025. (Rendering courtesy Realty Capital Residential) Realty Capital Residential closed on financing and started construction on 3111 Sunset Boulevard, which is a luxury residential tower in Lakeside Village. Lakeside Village is a 40-acre resort community on Lake Grapevine in...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Glossary to provide event space for private, public use in Richardson

The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January at 499 W. Arapaho Road. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January off of West Arapaho Road. According to the company website, the photography center will be a locally owned, creative space designed for photo and video production use, private events and intimate gatherings. The Glossary, which will be located at 499 W. Arapaho Road, plans to offer access to over 1,400 square feet of naturally lit space, including a beauty station and private dressing room. 214-974-4874. www.intheglossary.co.
RICHARDSON, TX
Dallas, TX
