Flower Mound Town Council approves funding for Peters Colony Memorial Park
Flower Mound Town Council approved design funding during its Dec. 19 meeting. (Courtesy city of Flower Mound) Flower Mound Town Council approved funding for the Peters Colony Memorial Park during its Dec. 19 meeting. The council approved a second amendment to the professional services agreement with Mesae Design Associates Inc....
Richardson Police Department opening as temporary warming center
The Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In anticipation of temperatures dropping into the low teens over the next several days, the Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power, the city announced on Dec. 22. The facility, which is located at 200 N. Greenville Ave, will be open 24 hours daily until it is no longer needed. For updates on the city’s inclement weather procedures, visit www.cor.net/winterweather.
First McKinney Baptist Church, Salvation Army to open temporary warming stations
Two temporary warming stations will open in McKinney in response to the forecast freeze. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two McKinney Emergency Overnight Warming Stations will open in response to the forecast weekend winter freeze. The two MEOWS will not be available on the same days. The first location will open at...
McKinney City Council hears updates on East McKinney projects
The McKinney City Council heard updates to several city redevelopment plans. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) A team focused on public engagement gave the McKinney City Council members an update on projects and also what comes next for the city’s historic east side. The East McKinney Project Outreach and Communications Team...
New coffee shop Collective Coffee to join Historic Downtown McKinney
Collective Coffee, a new coffee shop concept, is opening in Historic Downtown McKinney. (Courtesy Collective Coffee) Collective Coffee, a new coffee shop, is expected to open in Historic Downtown McKinney in early 2023. The coffee shop, to be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a new concept...
3111 Sunset Blvd. project underway at Lakeside Village in Flower Mound; construction to be complete by 2025
3111 Sunset Boulevard construction is slated to be complete by early 2025. (Rendering courtesy Realty Capital Residential) Realty Capital Residential closed on financing and started construction on 3111 Sunset Boulevard, which is a luxury residential tower in Lakeside Village. Lakeside Village is a 40-acre resort community on Lake Grapevine in...
Best of 2022: H-E-B's arrival, new way to travel and more top news from Plano
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Plano in 2022, based on web traffic. As of March, construction on H-E-B’s new Plano location was still...
DART establishing warm travel assistance centers during expected cold weather
Dallas Area Rapid Transit is creating areas to keep riders and employees safe as cold weather is expected to arrive in DFW Dec. 23, according to a press release. (Community Impact file photo) Dallas Area Rapid Transit is making preparations to make sure passengers and employees stay safe as cold...
Richardson announces service changes ahead of holidays
The city of Richardson has released a holiday schedule for its services and facilities. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Ahead of the holiday festivities, the city of Richardson has released its trash, recycling and facility schedule for Christmas and New Year’s. From Dec. 23-26 and on Jan. 2, there will be...
The Glossary to provide event space for private, public use in Richardson
The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January at 499 W. Arapaho Road. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January off of West Arapaho Road. According to the company website, the photography center will be a locally owned, creative space designed for photo and video production use, private events and intimate gatherings. The Glossary, which will be located at 499 W. Arapaho Road, plans to offer access to over 1,400 square feet of naturally lit space, including a beauty station and private dressing room. 214-974-4874. www.intheglossary.co.
Lakewood boutique The Little Things specializes in modern fashions for children
Kyte Baby sleepwear ranges from $30-$60 at The Little Things in Lakewood. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) After Lakewood resident Amanda Fink’s first child was born, she said she struggled to find local shops that sold children’s clothing in the styles she wanted for her son. “We could not find...
Lewisville, Coppell entities to close for Christmas holiday
Several entities in Lewisville and Coppell will be closed during the Christmas holiday. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Lewisville and Coppell city facilities will be closed during the Christmas holiday. Several entities in Lewisville, including city offices, the Lewisville Public Library and the visitor information center, will be closed Dec. 23. The...
Mighty Chick Pocha brings Korean comfort food to Plano
Mighty Chick Pocha serves a variety of Korean comfort food and drinks. (Courtesy Mighty Chick Pocha) Mighty Chick Pocha reopened with a new concept on Dec. 5 in Plano, according to owner Jenny Ko. The Korean-style restaurant, located at 8900 Ohio Drive, Ste. A, sought to incorporate more modern Korean dishes into its chicken-based menu.
7Brew bringing drive-thru coffee to Fort Worth
7Brew serves espresso-based coffee, frozen drinks, teas, infused energy drinks and sparkling water. (Courtesy 7Brew) 7Brew is set to open a new location at 5001 N. Tarrant Parkway, Fort Worth, in January 2023. 7Brew is a drive-thru-style coffee concept that prides itself on quick service and the quality of its...
Dallas officials plan holiday closures of city facilities
All Dallas public libraries will be closed from Dec. 24-26 and from Dec. 31-Jan. 2 for Christmas and New Year’s, respectively. (Jackson King/Community Impact) The city of Dallas is planning to close several offices Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, according to a Dec. 16 press release.
Fort Worth road crews ready for arctic blast Dec. 22
Fort Worth road crews prepare a roadway for winter weather during a training session in October. (Courtesy city of Fort Worth) While much of Texas is set to get hit with frigid weather beginning Dec. 22, the city of Fort Worth roads crews say they are ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store.
Council seeks more input on Westlake Academy portables
Westlake Academy uses portable classrooms such as this one. The Westlake Town Council tabled a decision Dec. 19 to replace older portables until getting more information. (Courtesy RamTech Building Systems) The Westlake Town Council tabled a decision to purchase new portable buildings for Westlake Academy during the regular meeting Dec....
Northside Drafthouse & Eatery regularly has 50 beers on draft in Richardson
NS Drafthouse Burger is served on a brioche bun and topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Curly fries are $1 extra. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Blake Jutton is the owner, operator and majority shareholder of Northside Drafthouse & Eatery, which he opened with General Manager Jared...
Keller Mayor Armin Mizani delivers state of the city presentation
Keller Mayor Armin Mizani, shown in a recent City Council meeting, held the state of the city presentation Dec. 7. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Keller Mayor Armin Mizani delivered his state of the city presentation Dec. 7, where he noted several key highlights the City Council and staff accomplished in 2022.
Tio Carlos in Keller features Mexican, Latin and Tex-Mex cuisine
Carlos Benitez said he moved to America from El Salvador in the early 1980s. He started working in the restaurant industry in 1987 as a busboy. “I started when I was 19, and at that moment, I knew this was what I wanted to do. I loved it so much,” Benitez said. “I was intrigued by the atmosphere and wanted to learn everything.”
