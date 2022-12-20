The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January at 499 W. Arapaho Road. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January off of West Arapaho Road. According to the company website, the photography center will be a locally owned, creative space designed for photo and video production use, private events and intimate gatherings. The Glossary, which will be located at 499 W. Arapaho Road, plans to offer access to over 1,400 square feet of naturally lit space, including a beauty station and private dressing room. 214-974-4874. www.intheglossary.co.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO